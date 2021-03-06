EN-L vs BD-L Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Road Safety World Series Match - Feb 07, 2021

England Legends will square off against Bangladesh Legends in the seventh match of the Road Safety World Series on Sunday. While it will be England Legends' first outing in the tournament, Bangladesh Legends have already played one game.

England Legends, led by Kevin Pietersen, have a strong side at their disposal. Pietersen, Jonathan Trott, and Owais Shah are likely to be star batsmen. On the bowling front, the likes of James Tredwell, Monty Panesar, Ryan Sidebottom, and Chris Tremlett will lead the charge. They will start Sunday's game as favorites.

Bangladesh Legends, on the other hand, were humbled by Indian Legends in their first game of the Road Safety World Series. They did get off to a solid start, with Nazimuddin stroking his way to a solid 49. But once he was dismissed, it was all downhill for Bangladesh Legends. From 59/0, they crumbled to 109 all out. Their bowling looked toothless as well as the India Legends wiped out the chase in 10.1 overs. The Mohammad Rafique-led side need to pull up their socks quickly, starting against England Legends.

Squads to choose from

England Legends: Kevin Pietersen (c), Owais Shah, Philip Mustard, Monty Panesar, Chris Tremlett, Kabir Ali, Gavin Hamilton, Chris Schofield, Jonathan Trott, Ryan Sidebottom, Usman Afzaal, Matthew Hoggard, James Tredwell, James Tindall, Darren Maddy

Bangladesh Legends: Mohammad Rafique (c), Aftab Ahmed, Javed Omar, Nafees Iqbal, Hannan Sarkar, Khaled Mashud, Mohammad Sharif, Rajin Saleh, Khaled Mahmud, Mehrab Hossain, Abdur Razzak, Mushfiqur Rahman, Nazimuddin, Alamgir Kabir, Mamun Rashed

Predicted Playing XIs

England Legends: Kevin Pietersen (c), Jonathan Trott, Owais Shah, Philip Mustard (wk), Usman Afzaal, Gavin Hamilton, Darren Maddy, James Tredwell, Ryan Sidebottom, Monty Panesar, Chris Tremlett

Advertisement

Bangladesh Legends: Nazimuddin, Javed Omar, Nafees Iqbal, Mohammad Rafique (c), Rajin Saleh, Hannan Sarkar, Abdur Razzak, Mohammad Sharif, Khaled Mashud (wk), Khaled Mahmud, Alamgir Kabir

Match Details

Match: England Legends vs Bangladesh Legends

Date & Time: March 7th 2021, 7 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Pitch Report

The track at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur has something in it for everybody. It is a solid one to bat on, but the bowlers will be assisted as well. While the fast bowlers got some movement early on with the new ball, the spinners also got decent turn. A score of around 150-160 could be par at the venue.

Road Safety World Series T20 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (EN-L vs BD-L)

Dream11 Team for England Legends vs Bangladesh Legends - Road Safety World Series T20.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Khaled Mashud, Jonathan Trott, Owais Shah, Kevin Pietersen, M Nazimuddin, Usman Afzaal, Gavin Hamilton, Khaled Mahmud, James Tredwell, Ryan Sidebottom, Mohammad Rafique

Captain: Kevin Pietersen. Vice-captain: Mohammad Rafique

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Philip Mustard, Owais Shah, Kevin Pietersen, Nafees Iqbal, M Nazimuddin, Gavin Hamilton, Darren Maddy, Khaled Mahmud, James Tredwell, Chris Tremlett, Mohammad Rafique

Captain: Owais Shah. Vice-captain: M Nazimuddin