ENG vs EN-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Tour Match 

England (ENG) will take on the England Lions (EN-A) in a tour match ahead of the 2021-22 Ashes Series at the Peter Burge Oval in Brisbane on Tuesday.

England kickstart their preparations for the upcoming Ashes in Australia with a three-day tour game against the England Lions. While England are at full strength, the England Lions squad also boasts promising figures who will want to impress the selectors.

ENG vs EN-A Probable Playing 11 today

England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Chris Woakes, Dom Bess, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Stuart Broad

England Lions: Alex Lees, Harry Brook, Josh Bohannon, James Bracey, Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Abell, Brydon Carse, Matthew Parkinson, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Fisher, Liam Norwell

Match Details

ENG vs EN-A

Date & Time: November 23rd 2021, 5 AM IST

Venue: Peter Burge Oval, Brisbane

Pitch Report

The track at the Peter Burge Oval in Brisbane is likely to be a decent one to bat on. There might be some good bounce and carry and the ball may also move around a touch, especially early on.

Today’s ENG vs EN-A Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben Foakes has been around the England Test side for a while now. He has been superb behind the stumps and is an effective middle order batter too.

Batter

Joe Root has had a stellar year in Test cricket. The England skipper has smashed 1455 runs at an average of 66.13.

All-rounder

Chris Woakes has been in superb form with both the bat and ball. He was excellent in the only Test he played this year, scoring 68 runs and taking seven wickets.

Bowler

James Anderson has been in top form with the ball this year, returning with 32 scalps at an average of 23.40.

Top 5 best players to pick in ENG vs EN-A Dream11 Prediction Team

Joe Root (ENG)

Chris Woakes (ENG)

Ben Stokes (ENG)

Harry Brook (EN-A)

Saqib Mahmood (EN-A)

ENG vs EN-A Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for England vs England Lions - Tour Match.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Ben Foakes, Joe Root, Alex Lees, Harry Brook, Chris Woakes, Ben Stokes, Tom Abell, James Anderson, Liam Norwell, Saqib Mahmood

Captain: Joe Root. Vice-captain: Chris Woakes

Dream11 Team for England vs England Lions - Tour Match.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Ben Foakes, Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Alex Lees, Chris Woakes, Matthew Fisher, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson

Captain: Joe Root. Vice-captain: Alex Lees

Edited by Samya Majumdar

