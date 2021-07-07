England vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 1st ODI Match - July 8th, 2021

The first ODI between Pakistan and England is set to take place at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday.

England, after a resounding series win over Sri Lanka, are back in action, albeit with a new-look team. With the initial squad being hit with COVID-19, England have had to name a completely different side, led by Ben Stokes. However, the new-look team also have some experienced campaigners in the form of Dawid Malan and James Vince. The additions of Matt Parkinson and Will Jacks also adds to the excitement around the unit as England look to kickstart the ODI series with a win.

But they will face a strong Pakistan side who may start as the favorites in Thursday's game. Led by Babar Azam, Pakistan gave a good account of themselves in the ODI format against South Africa earlier in the year and will be looking to sustain their momentum when they lock horns with England. With the likes of Fakhar Zaman and Hasan Ali also rediscovering their form, Pakistan will be eager to get off to a winning start in the three-match ODI series.

Although Pakistan will hold the edge in the series, one cannot take the English lightly. With both teams eyeing a win in tomorrow's fixture, we should be in for a cracking game at the Sophia Gardens on Thursday.

Squads to choose from

England

Ben Stokes (c), Jake Ball, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Daniel Lawrence, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, David Payne, John Simpson, Danny Briggs, Matt Parkinson, Tom Helm and Saqib Mahmood

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain and Shaheen Afridi

Predicted Playing XIs

England

Ben Duckett (wk), James Vince, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes (c), Daniel Lawrence, Will Jacks, Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Matt Parkinson, Jake Ball and Saqib Mahmood

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Sohail, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz/Haris Rauf

Match Details

Match: England vs Pakistan, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 8th July 2021, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Pitch Report

Although a decent batting track awaits the two sides, there will be ample help on offer for the bowlers as well. The batsmen will look to make full use of the conditions early on, with there being little swing on offer. However, the spinners could play a major role in the middle overs, especially with the pitch getting slower as the match progresses. With this being a day and night fixture, both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss. 270-280 should be a competitive total at the venue, with wickets in hand being crucial to either side's fortunes.

England vs Pakistan 1st ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ENG vs PAK 1st ODI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Duckett, Babar Azam, Dawid Malan, Fakhar Zaman, Ben Stokes, Dan Lawrence, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Matt Parkinson, Shaheen Afridi and Saqib Mahmood

Captain: Ben Stokes. Vice-captain: Hasan Ali

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben Duckett, Babar Azam, Dawid Malan, Fakhar Zaman, Ben Stokes, Lewis Gregory, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Matt Parkinson, Shaheen Afridi and Jake Ball

Captain: Fakhar Zaman. Vice-captain: Ben Stokes

