England vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 1st T20 Match - July 16th, 2021

The first T20I between England and Pakistan is set to take place at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday.

After a disappointing ODI series, Pakistan head into the T20I series looking to exact revenge upon the hosts. Although their performances improved gradually in the ODI series, they couldn't manage a single win against a second-string English side. However, Pakistan are a dangerous side in the shortest format, with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in decent touch as well. However, they will need their bowlers to come up trumps with England already naming a strong side for the series.

Speaking of England, the home side will welcome the return of a slew of first-choice players including captain Eoin Morgan. However, the likes of Saqib Mahmood and Lewis Gregory will still find a place in the squad, given their strong showing in the ODI series. With the additions of Jos Buttler and Chris Jordan, England will start off as favorites, but they cannot take Pakistan for granted. With both teams eyeing a crucial win to kickstart the T20 series, a cracking game beckons at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Squads to choose from

England

Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Lewis Gregory, Saqib Mahmood, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, David Willey, Jos Buttler, Jake Ball, Chris Jordan, Matt Parkinson and Adil Rashid

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Mohd Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohd Hafeez, Usman Qadir, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Arshad Iqbal, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain and Shaheen Afridi

Predicted Playing XIs

England

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali and Saqib Mahmood

Pakistan

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Hafeez, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Hasan Ali

Match Details

Match: England vs Pakistan, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 16th July 2021, at 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Pitch Report

A high-scoring game of cricket is on the cards on Friday, with there being little to no help on offer for the bowlers. The batsmen will look to play the big shots from the word go. Although there isn't any movement off the surface, both the pacers and spinners will look to change their pace to get something off the pitch. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 180 being a competitive total at the venue.

England vs Pakistan 1st T20I Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ENG vs PAK 1st T20I Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Mohd Rizwan, Babar Azam, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Jonny Bairstow

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Sohaib Maqsood, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Adil Rashid and Chris Jordan

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Dawid Malan

