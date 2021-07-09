England vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 2nd ODI Match - July 10th, 2021

The second ODI between England and Pakistan is set to take place at Lord's in London on Saturday.

Despite naming a second-string side due to a COVID-19 outbreak inside the camp, England stormed to a brilliant win over Pakistan in the first ODI on Thursday. The likes of Saqib Mahmood and Zak Crawley starred for the home side as they completed a nine-wicket win over the Asian giants. With momentum on their side, England will be looking to seal a series win in the second fixture. However, their inexperience could be a weakness that the visiting team can exploit.

Speaking of Pakistan, they were dealt a reality check in Cardiff with none of their batsmen, barring Fakhar Zaman, getting runs. Even with the ball, Pakistan couldn't muster a fight. However, the visitors are well and truly capable of flipping the script, with the likes of Babar Azam and Hasan Ali coming off a successful PSL season.

Although England have momentum on their side, Pakistan might just hold the edge heading into the second game, owing to their superior experience and balance. With some of the best players in the world in Ben Stokes and Babar Azam taking center stage, another entertaining game of cricket beckons at the iconic Lord's.

Squads to choose from

England

Ben Stokes (c), Jake Ball, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Daniel Lawrence, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, David Payne, John Simpson, Danny Briggs, Matt Parkinson, Tom Helm and Saqib Mahmood

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain and Shaheen Afridi

Predicted Playing XIs

England

Phil Salt, Zak Crawley, James Vince, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes (c), John Simpson (wk), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Matt Parkinson, Jake Ball/Brydon Carse and Saqib Mahmood

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf

Match Details

Match: England vs Pakistan, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 10th July 2021, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Lord's, London

Pitch Report

A decent batting track awaits the two sides with some help on offer for the bowlers as well. While the pacers will get some swing with the new ball, the batsmen will look to target the bowlers in the powerplay overs. As the game progresses, the pitch might get slower, bringing the spinners into play. Wickets in hand will be key as both sides will look to go big in the final 10 overs. 270 should be a good total at the venue, with chasing being the preferred option upon winning the toss.

England vs Pakistan 2nd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ENG vs PAK 2nd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Zak Crawley, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Ben Stokes, Shadab Khan, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Ben Stokes

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohd Rizwan, Dawid Malan, Zak Crawley, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Ben Stokes, Shadab Khan, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi

Captain: Dawid Malan. Vice-captain: Babar Azam

Edited by Samya Majumdar