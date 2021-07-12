England vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 3rd ODI Match - July 13th, 2021

The third ODI between England and Pakistan is set to take place at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Tuesday.

England's second-string squad have exceeded all expectations with two complete performances in the series. Led by Ben Stokes, the English have already wrapped up a series win and will be eyeing a clean-sweep at the expense of Pakistan. While their bowling unit has led the way on both occasions, the onus will be on the likes of Dawid Malan and Ben Stokes to come up with the goods with the bat. While few changes can be expected from the English, they have enough in the tank to pull off another win in Birmingham.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have been underwhelming with the bat in the series so far. The likes of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have failed big time, with the visitors' middle order unable to counter the relentless English bowling attack. A better performance is certainly expected of Azam and co., who would be keen to avoid the embarrassment of a series white-wash at the hands of a depleted England team.

Although England have momentum on their side, Pakistan will fancy their chances in the upcoming fixture, given their superior bowling prowess. Either way, we should be in for a cracking contest at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

England

Ben Stokes (c), Jake Ball, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Phil Salt, Daniel Lawrence, Dawid Malan, James Vince, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, David Payne, John Simpson, Danny Briggs, Matt Parkinson, Tom Helm and Saqib Mahmood

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Sohaib Maqsood, Haris Sohail, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain and Shaheen Afridi

Predicted Playing XIs

England

Phil Salt, Zak Crawley, James Vince, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes (c), John Simpson (wk), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Matt Parkinson, Jake Ball/Brydon Carse and Saqib Mahmood

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Saud Shakeel, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan and Haris Rauf

Match Details

Match: England vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 13th July 2021, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham

Pitch Report

The pitch at Edgbaston should be a good one to bat on with some help on offer for the bowlers. Although there will be some swing for the pacers to make use of, the batsmen will look to take the attack to the bowlers in the powerplay overs. The spinners are likely to play a big role in the middle overs with there being some turn available off the surface. The pitch shouldn't change much during the game with both teams likely to chase upon winning the toss. 270 should be a good total with wickets in hand being key at the venue.

England vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

ENG vs PAK 3rd ODI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Dawid Malan, Zak Crawley, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Ben Stokes, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Matt Parkinson and Craig Overton

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Ben Stokes

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Dawid Malan, Zak Crawley, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Ben Stokes, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Matt Parkinson and Saqib Mahmood

Captain: Shaheen Afridi. Vice-captain: Babar Azam

