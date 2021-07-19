England vs Pakistan Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 3rd T20 Match - July 20th, 2021

The third and final T20I between England and Pakistan is set to take place at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday.

After a tough loss in the first game, England hit back with a brilliant all-round performance to level the series in Nottingham. Riding on the exploits of stand-in captain Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali, England decimated the tourists Pakistan, who had no answer to their attacking approach. While the pacers couldn't really hold their own, the likes of Adil Rashid and Matt Parkinson impressed with their control as they paved the way for a big win. England will be eyeing a big win in the series decider, but it isn't as straightforward as said.

Pakistan had an off day over the weekend with none of their batsmen able to convert their starts into big ones. While Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam still look in sublime form, they will need the likes of Azam Khan and Mohammad Hafeez to fire with the bat. Although their bowling attack has done well, much will ride on the duo of Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf in the absence of Hasan Ali.

Although England walk into the contest with momentum on their side, Pakistan have shown why they are one of the most dangerous sides in the shortest format. With both teams looking for a series-clinching win, a cracking game beckons at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Squads to choose from

England

Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Lewis Gregory, Saqib Mahmood, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, David Willey, Jos Buttler, Jake Ball, Chris Jordan, Matt Parkinson and Adil Rashid

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Mohd Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Sharjeel Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Mohd Hafeez, Usman Qadir, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Arshad Iqbal, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain and Shaheen Afridi

Predicted Playing XIs

England

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (c&wk), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Tom Banton/Dawid Malan, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Matt Parkinson and Saqib Mahmood

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohaib Maqsood, Azam Khan, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi

Match Details

Match: England vs Pakistan, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 20th July 2021, at 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Pitch Report

The Old Trafford pitch has generally favored the spinners, with there being ample turn on offer. Although a similar track is expected on Tuesday, the batsmen will look to attack the bowlers in the powerplay phase. The pacers might not get much movement off the surface, with the change of pace being key. As the pitch gets slower as the match progresses, teams might prefer batting first upon winning the toss. 160-170 should be a good score with wickets in hand being key.

England vs Pakistan 3rd T20I Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion

ENG vs PAK 3rd T20 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Mohd Hafeez, Babar Azam, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Shadab Khan, Adil Rashid, Chris Jordan, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Jos Buttler

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Sohaib Maqsood, Babar Azam, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Shadab Khan, Adil Rashid, Tom Curran, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf

Captain: Babar Azam. Vice-captain: Jonny Bairstow

