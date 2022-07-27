England vs South Africa Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 1st T20I - July 27, 2022

England and South Africa will face off in the first T20I of their three-match series on Wednesday, July 27, at the County Ground in Bristol.

The ODI series between the two sides ended in a draw. The Proteas began with a 62-run win in their first match. However, hosts England bounced back with a thumping 118-run win in the second game to level the series.

South Africa batted first in the third clash and got to 159 for the loss of two wickets in 27.4 overs before rain interrupted to the extent where the game was eventually called off, with the two teams sharing spoils.

Both teams will be keen to do well in the T20I series and start off on a positive note. Jos Buttler will continue to lead England in the white-ball format. South Africa's veteran middle-order batter David Miller has been appointed as captain for this series. Miller will be eager to lead from the front in the three-match series.

We can expect another thrilling and evenly contested series. Ahead of the first T20I, here's a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

Jonny Bairstow was the highest run-scorer for England in the ODI series, with 91 runs from two innings. He scored 63 runs in the first game. Bairstow is someone who likes to play his shots and go after the bowlers once he gets himself in.

The right-hander can score at a quick pace and take the game away from the opposition single-handedly, making him one of the most dangerous and explosive batters in this format.

The 32-year-old has scored 1190 runs from 63 T20Is at a strike-rate of 135.84 and is a must-pick for your D11 side.

Wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock has been one of the batting mainstays for South Africa over the years now. He is one of the best batters in the modern game, especially in the T20 format.

He scored 116 runs from three games in the ODI series. In the final match, Quinton struck an unbeaten 76-ball 92 which included 13 boundaries. South Africa will be pleased with his return to form just prior to the T20I series.

He has amassed 1863 runs from 64 games at an average of 33.26 and a strike-rate of 134.60. The southpaw will be keen to deliver with the bat in this series.

#1 Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the ODI series with six scalps from three games at an average of 17.66, strike-rate of 14.0 and an economy-rate of 7.57.

The right-arm pacer has proved to be lethal in the T20 format with the new ball and is effective at the death as well. He has 96 wickets from 76 games at an average of 21.46 and an economy-rate of 7.49. Coming to T20Is, he has 22 wickets from 21 games.

South Africa will expect the 28-year-old to come good with the ball once again.

