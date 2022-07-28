England vs South Africa Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 2nd T20I - July 28, 2022

England and South Africa clash in the second game of the three-match T20I series on Thursday, July 28, at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

The first T20I was a high-scoring encounter between the two sides. England’s middle order came to the party as they batted first, taking them to a mammoth total of 234/6 from their 20 overs. Barring Lungi Ngidi, who picked up five wickets, South Africa’s bowlers did not have a great outing with the ball.

The Proteas put up a spirited effort to get to 193/6. However, they were not going to be good enough to win the game as they ended up losing by a margin of 41 runs. Reeza Hendricks and Tristian Stubbs were the top performers for them with the bat in the run-chase.

South Africa will need to pick themselves up if they are to bounce back in the second game while England will look to keep the winning momentum going.

Going into the second T20I, here's a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Kagiso Rabada

England v South Africa - 1st Vitality IT20 (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Kagiso Rabada missed out on the ODI series but returned to the side for the T20Is. He went wicket-less in the first game but bowled at the best economy-rate of 7.5 where his teammates were taken for runs.

Rabada has picked up nine wickets from seven games against England in this format. The 27-year-old right-arm pacer has 51 wickets from 45 games in his career at an average of 26.68 and a strike-rate of 19.0.

He is the lead pacer of the side and has proven his worth time and again. South Africa will need him to come good with the ball in order to win this match.

England v South Africa - 1st Vitality IT20 (Image Courtesy: Getty Images)

Moeen Ali put up a fine all-round display once again, contributing with both the bat and the ball. He blasted a 18-ball 52 at a whopping strike-rate of 288.89, including two fours and six sixes. His blistering innings gave England’s total a massive push.

Moeen also returned to pick up a wicket with the ball, playing a vital part in England’s win in the first game. The 35-year-old has scored 760 runs and picked up 37 wickets from 53 T20Is.

He is a genuine game changer and a true match-winner in every aspect. His all-round abilities certainly make him a top choice for this contest without a doubt.

England v South Africa - 1st Vitality IT20 (Image Courtesy:Getty Images)

Jonny Bairstow was due for a big innings in this format that came in the first T20I of the series. He played a crucial knock for England with the willow, smashing a 53-ball 90, missing out on a well-deserved hundred.

His innings comprised of three fours and eight sixes at a strike-rate of 169.81. Bairstow is a destructive batter and it was there for everyone to witness in the first game as well. The 32-year-old has 1280 runs from 64 T20Is so far in his career.

England will now expect Bairstow, who is one of their top batters across formats now, to carry his brilliant form into this match as well and help them seal the series with another win.

