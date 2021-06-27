England Women vs India Women Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 1st ODI match - June 27

After a heroic effort that helped them draw the one-off Test against the hosts, India Women take on England Women in a three-match ODI series that commences on Sunday, June 27 at Bristol.

The one-off Test provided a taste of what is to come in a landmark tour for both India Women and England Women. While the hosts will aim to continue their white-ball dominance, Mithali Raj's women will have an eye on redeeming themselves after a nightmarish outing against South Africa earlier this year.

Sarah Glenn and Freya Davies, who were left out of the Test squad to prepare for the ODI series, return for England Women. The visitors, on the other hand, will play with the same contingent that took part in the historic red-ball match.

England's squad: Heather Knight (c), Fran Wilson, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Ellen Jones, Lauren Winfield, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Natasha Farrant, Sarah Glenn and Anya Shrubsole

India's squad: Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Indrani Roy, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav

Here are three players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for 1st ODI between India Women and England Women.

#3 Nat Sciver (England Women)

England Women are boosted by the presence of several all-rounders, one of whom is Nat Sciver

England Women's go-to all-rounder across formats, Nat Sciver was the star of the show against New Zealand earlier this year. She ended up as the leading wicket-taker in the series with eight scalps and chipped in with handy runs in almost all the innings she played.

Sciver was in a barren run of form ahead of the one-off Test against India Women, but she played herself into nick with a fluent fifty in her only innings of the match. Bound to contribute in both departments, she is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 1st ODI between India Women and England Women.

#2 Shafali Verma (India Women)

Shafali Verma is in line to make her ODI debut for India Women

It isn't normal to name a debutant as a viable Dream11 captaincy pick, but Shafali Verma is no ordinary batter. The 17-year-old made her Test debut only last week, impressing all with her ability to occupy the crease for long periods of time and beating the opposition bowling attack into submission.

There's no doubt whatsoever that Verma will be able to make an impact in the ODI format as well, especially when she has a settled opening partner in Smriti Mandhana. India Women ODI captain Mithali Raj has already talked up Verma's credentials in the white-ball formats, and with a conducive environment around her, she could make a splash once again.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 1st ODI between India Women and England Women, Verma could generate a massive points haul.

#1 Heather Knight (England Women)

England Women captain Heather Knight can contribute in both departments.

England captain Heather Knight is in a purple match at the moment. She was her team's top-scorer in the one-off Test against India Women with a match-defining 95 and picked up three wickets as well.

But Knight's stellar form hasn't been limited to international games. Playing for the Western Storm in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy, she amassed scores of 91, 59 and 73, while scalping a wicket and bowling economically in all three games.

Another England Women all-rounder who could shine in Bristol, Knight is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your IND-W v ENG-W Dream11 team for the 1st ODI.

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule