England Women vs India Women Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 3rd ODI match - July 3rd, 2021

The ODI series may already be decided, but India Women face off against England Women in the third and final encounter on Saturday, July 3 in Worcester with a lot on the line.

Apart from the prospect of two points going to the winner of the multi-format series, India desperately need a victory in a format that hasn't been kind to them this year. A few changes to the playing XI and a different batting approach could yield dividends for the visitors, who have been boosted by the availability of captain Mithali Raj.

England could also have an eye on some tinkering, but they will be wary of giving this Indian side even an inch of breathing room. With India having displayed their fighting spirit on more than one occasion on this tour already, the hosts will not want to lift their foot off the pedal.

England's squad: Heather Knight (c), Fran Wilson, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Ellen Jones, Lauren Winfield, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophie Ecclestone, Natasha Farrant, Sarah Glenn and Anya Shrubsole

India's squad: Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Indrani Roy, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav

Here are three players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for 3rd ODI between India Women and England Women.

#3 Sophie Ecclestone (England)

England left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone has picked up 14 wickets over her last three games

It might be unusual to pick a specialist spinner as the captain of your Dream11 team, but Sophie Ecclestone has proved her worth in almost every game. After an eight-wicket haul in the one-off Test, the left-arm spinner scalped three wickets in each of the first two ODIs.

India, despite their restraint with the bat, haven't found a way to deal with the accuracy and guile of Ecclestone. With her bowling at the death and with India expected to adopt a more aggressive batting approach, the chances of her getting wickets only increase.

Ecclestone is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 3rd ODI between India Women and England Women.

#2 Shafali Verma (India)

England seem to have no answers to Shafali Verma's attacking strokeplay

After a disappointing introduction to the ODI format, Shafali Verma notched up a superb 44 off just 55 balls in the previous game. Striking seven boundaries, she had the experienced Katherine Brunt desperately searching for answers in the powerplay.

We've already seen Verma string together several high scores, and the same could happen in Worcester. Before moving onto her favorite format, the 17-year-old will have an eye on a match-winning performance as one of the few no-holds-barred batters in the team.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the 3rd ODI between India Women and England Women, the in-form Verma could generate a massive points haul.

#1 Nat Sciver (England)

England vice-captain Nat Sciver bats at No. 4 and bowls almost her entire quota in each game

Nat Sciver is a value addition like no other and simply cannot be overlooked in any game featuring England.

In the 2nd ODI, she scalped one wicket over seven economical overs and scored only 19 runs before falling to Sneh Rana. But in the series opener, the all-rounder put on a match-winning partnership with Tammy Beaumont and was ever-reliable with the ball in hand.

As someone who will have an impact on the game in one way or another, Sciver is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your IND-W v ENG-W Dream11 team for the 3rd ODI.

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule