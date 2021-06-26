England Women vs India Women Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 1st ODI Match - June 27th, 2021

The first ODI between England Women and India Women is set to take place at the County Ground in Bristol on Sunday.

After a pulsating Test match last week, England Women and India Women will now lock horns in limited-overs action. The Englishwomen might be a touch disappointed with the drawn Test, having bossed the majority of the game. However, England Women are a different team in the ODI format, with the likes of Heather Knight and Nat Sciver itching to get their side off to a fine start.

India Women are a force to be reckoned with in shorter formats as well. Blessed with a young and talented squad, the visitors will look to ride on their Test momentum and pull off an upset in the first ODI. All eyes will be on Shafali Verma, who could make her ODI debut alongside Smriti Mandhana at the top of the order. But India Women will need their bowlers to hold their own against an explosive English batting unit, who obliterated New Zealand Women in their own backyard earlier in the year. With both sides looking looking to land the first blow in the series, we should be in for a cracking encounter at the County Ground in Bristol.

Squads to choose from

England Women

Heather Knight (c), Fran Wilson, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, Mady Villiers, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Ellen Jones, Lauren Winfield, Emily Arlott, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Ecclestone, Natasha Farrant, Sarah Glenn and Anya Shrubsole

India Women

Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Indrani Roy, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav

Predicted Playing XIs

England Women

Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross and Anya Shrubsole

India Women

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues/Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Sneh Rana and Jhulan Goswami

Match Details

Match: England Women vs India Women, 1st ODI

Date and Time: 27th June 2021, at 3:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Pitch Report

As seen in the Test match, although the pitch is slightly on the slower side, the batters should enjoy the conditions upfront. While the pacers should be able to move the ball around in the early stages for the pacers, the spinners will have a significant say in the middle overs. Wickets in hand will be key, with both sides likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

England Women vs India Women 1st ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

EN-W vs IN-W 1st ODI Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Jones, L Winfield, S Verma, S Mandhana, D Sharma, H Kaur, H Knight, N Sciver, J Goswami, S Glenn and S Ecclestone

Captain: N Sciver. Vice-captain: S Mandhana

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Jones, F Wilson, S Verma, S Mandhana, D Sharma, H Kaur, T Beaumont, N Sciver, J Goswami, A Shrubsole and S Ecclestone

Captain: N Sciver. Vice-captain: S Ecclestone

