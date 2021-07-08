England Women vs India Women Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 1st T20I Match - July 9th, 2021

The first T20I between India Women and England Women is all set to take place at the County Ground in Northampton on Friday.

After a pulsating Test and a thrilling ODI series, England and India have now moved on to the T20 format amid high hopes and expectations. The Indians, after being outplayed in the first two ODIs, stormed to a big win in the final ODI, courtesy of a special Mithali Raj knock. Although they won't be availing the services of Mithali in the shortest format, the Indians are a force to be reckoned with in T20Is. With the likes of Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana looking in good touch, the Indians will ideally back themselves to come good in the three-match series. However, much will ride on their bowling attack, with Shikha Pandey being the one to watch out for as the visitors' lead pacer.

England, on the other hand, come into the T20I series with momentum on their side. Having selected a largely unchanged squad, England will look to clinch yet another series win under Heather Knight's captaincy. Much like the Indians, England have a top-heavy batting unit with sufficient depth to fall back on as well. However, much will ride on Sophie Ecclestone and Katherine Brunt with the ball as England eye returning to winning ways.

Although England will start the first T20I as the clear favorites, the Indians are well and truly capable of flipping the script. With two of the best sides on the women's circuit going head-to-head, a riveting contest beckons at the County Ground in Northampton.

Squads to choose from

England Women

Heather Knight, Fran Wilson, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, Mady Villiers, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Ellen Jones, Danielle Wyatt, Freya Davies, Sophia Ecclestone, Natasha Farrant, Sarah Glenn and Anya Shrubsole

India Women

Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Harmanpreet Kaur, Punam Raut, Arundhati Reddy, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Indrani Roy, Harleen Deol, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simran Bahadur

Predicted Playing XIs

England Women

Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Nat Sciver, Heather Knight (c), Amy Ellen-Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers and Freya Davies/Anya Shrubsole

India Women

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Richa Ghosh (wk), Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey and Pooja Vastrakar/Ekta Bisht

Match Details

Match: England Women vs India Women, 1st T20I

Date and Time: 9th July 2021, at 11:00 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Northampton

Pitch Report

Although the pitch is slightly on the slower side, the batters should feel at home at the County Ground in Northampton. Although the pacers should get the ball to talk early, they will have to revert to slower deliveries as the match progresses. Powerplay overs will be key for either side, with the ball expected to skid nicely on to the bat under the lights. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams ideally looking to chase upon winning the toss. 150 should be a match-winning total at the venue, with spin expected to play a big role in this game.

England Women vs India Women 1st T20I Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

EN-W vs IN-W 1st T20I Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shikha Pandey, Nat Sciver, Mady Villiers, Poonam Yadav and Sophie Ecclestone

Captain: Tammy Beaumont. Vice-captain: Nat Sciver

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Jones, Danielle Wyatt, Tammy Beaumont, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Nat Sciver, Sarah Glenn, Poonam Yadav and Sophie Ecclestone

Captain: Nat Sciver. Vice-captain: Shafali Verma

Edited by Samya Majumdar