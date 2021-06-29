England Women vs India Women Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 2nd ODI Match - June 30th, 2021

The second ODI between England women and India women is set to take place in Taunton on Wednesday.

England continued their hot run in the ODI format as they demolished the Indian attack in the first ODI. Riding on the exploits of Sophie Ecclestone and Katherine Brunt, the hosts restricted India to a modest total before making a mockery of the run chase. Given the riches and depth they possess in the batting unit, England will look to seal an unassailable lead in the series, although it is easier said than done.

Although India lacked intent with the bat, they did show glimpses of what they are capable of doing in the 50-over format in the first ODI. The visitors will need the likes of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma to fire at the top of the order as they seek a series-leveling win on Wednesday. Although the Indian bowlers were lackluster in the previous game, they have a well-balanced attack in place to take on England.

Although England are the clear favorites heading into Wednesday's game, India are well and truly capable of springing a surprise or two, with the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma itching to make amends. With both teams eyeing a win, we should be in for a cracker in Taunton.

Squads to choose from

England Women

Heather Knight (c), Fran Wilson, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, Mady Villiers, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Ellen Jones, Lauren Winfield, Emily Arlott, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Ecclestone, Natasha Farrant, Sarah Glenn and Anya Shrubsole

India Women

Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Indrani Roy, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav

Predicted Playing XIs

England Women

Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross and Anya Shrubsole

India Women

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht and Jhulan Goswami

Match Details

Match: England Women vs India Women, 2nd ODI

Date and Time: 30th June 2021, at 6:30 PM IST

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game is on the cards in Taunton, given the dimensions of the ground and the nature of the surface. Although the pacers might get some movement off the surface, the batters will enjoy the ball skidding on to the bat. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down, bringing the spinners into play. Wickets in hand will be crucial, as always, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss. 250 should be par at the venue with no weather interruptions on the card during Wednesday's game.

England Women vs India Women 2nd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

EN-W vs IN-W 2nd ODI Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield, Punam Raut, Shefali Verma, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole and Jhulan Goswami

Captain: Tammy Beaumont. Vice-captain: Sophie Ecclestone

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield, Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross and Jhulan Goswami

Captain: Nat Sciver. Vice-captain: Deepti Sharma

