England Women vs India Women Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's 3rd ODI Match - July 3rd, 2021

The third ODI between England Women and India Women is set to take place at New Road in Worcester on Saturday.

The English Women have been dominant in the ongoing series with two impeccable bowling performances. While the likes of Kate Cross and Sophie Ecclestone have picked up wickets consistently, the English batting unit has also fired on both occasions. Although the hosts will be eyeing a clean sweep, a couple of changes might be in order. Nevertheless, the depth that England boast is unparalleled and will be key in Saturday's fixture.

The Indians, on the other hand, have been lackluster in their approach, with Shafali Verma showing glimpses of her aggression at the top of the order. They will need to come up with a better response, with both the bat and ball, if they are to avoid a series whitewash. All eyes will be on Indian spinners Poonam Yadav and Deepti Sharma, who will be key on a track that could aid them as the match progresses.

Although England are the hot favorites to clinch the win in the fixture, India cannot be taken lightly. All in all, a cracking game of cricket is in store, with both teams eyeing a crucial win in Worcester on Saturday.

Squads to choose from

England Women

Heather Knight (c), Fran Wilson, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, Mady Villiers, Tammy Beaumont, Amy Ellen Jones, Lauren Winfield, Emily Arlott, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Ecclestone, Natasha Farrant, Sarah Glenn and Anya Shrubsole

India Women

Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Indrani Roy, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav

Predicted Playing XIs

England Women

Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver, Sophia Dunkley, Lauren Winfield, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross and Anya Shrubsole

India Women

Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht and Jhulan Goswami

Match Details

Match: England Women vs India Women, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 3rd July 2021, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: New Road, Worcester

Pitch Report

A relatively high-scoring game is on the cards despite there being some help on offer for the bowlers. As has been the case in the series, the new ball bowlers should get a lot of help from the surface early on. The spinners will play a crucial role as the match progresses, with both teams looking to keep wickets in hand and launch an attack towards the end. Both England and India will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 250 being a good total at New Road.

England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

EN-W vs IN-W 3rd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Jones, M Raj, T Beaumont, L Winfield, S Mandhana, H Knight, H Kaur, K Brunt, S Ecclestone, J Goswami and P Yadav

Captain: T Beaumont. Vice-captain: S Mandhana

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Jones, M Raj, T Beaumont, L Winfield, S Verma, N Sciver, H Kaur, K Brunt, S Ecclestone, J Goswami and P Yadav

Captain: N Sciver. Vice-captain: H Kaur

