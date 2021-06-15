England Women vs India Women Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's One-off Test - June 16th, 2021

The one-off Test between England Women and India Women is set to take place at the County Ground in Bristol from Wednesday.

The Indian Women are back in action as they play their first Test since 2014. Although inexperience in the longest format could come back to haunt them, the Indians have a solid squad led by Mithali Raj. The likes of Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, who are vital cogs in the Indian Women' limited-overs setup, will be key as they tackle the English in their own backyard. The onus will be on veteran Jhulan Goswami to come up with the goods with the ball, alongside Deepti Sharma and Poonam Yadav.

However, they will come across a dominant England Women side, who have been in great form this year. Although the Englishwomen played their last Test in 2019, they have ample experience in the form of captain Heather Knight and star all-rounders Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt. The hosts have a good mix of youth and experience, holding them in good stead ahead of the one-off Test.

Although England Women will start the Test as the clear favorites, one cannot take India Women lightly. With global superstars such as Mithali Raj and Tammy Beaumont set to take the field on Wednesday, we are in for an absolute cracker of a Test match in Bristol.

Squads to choose from

England Women

Heather Knight (c), Emily Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Georgia Elwiss, Natasha Farrant, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Nathalie Sciver, Anya Shrubsole, Mady Villiers, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield-Hill.

India Women

Mithali Raj (c), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Indrani Roy, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

Predicted Playing XIs

England Women

Amy Jones (wk), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Georgia Elwiss, Lauren Winfield, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross/Emily Arlott and Mady Villiers

India Women

Smriti Mandhana, Priya Punia/Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav and Ekta Bisht

Match Details

Match: England Women vs India Women, Only Test

Date and Time: 16th June 2021, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: County Ground, Bristol

Pitch Report

Inclement weather could play spoilsport during the Test, with the chances of an uninterrupted game being low. As seen in County matches at the County Ground in Bristol, the pacers should have a significant say in the proceedings with ample swing on offer. The batters will need to bide their time in the middle to see out the initial new ball phase. As the match progresses, the spinners will also come into play, making it tough going for the batters. Both teams will ideally look to bowl first upon winning the toss and maximize the bowling-friendly conditions upfront.

England Women vs India Women Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

EN-W vs IN-W One-off Test Dream11 Fantasy Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Mithali Raj, Punam Raut, Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver, Deepti Sharma, Jhulan Goswami, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole and Shikha Pandey

Captain: Heather Knight. Vice-captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Mithali Raj, Punam Raut, Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver, Deepti Sharma, Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Anya Shrubsole and Shikha Pandey

Captain: Tammy Beaumont. Vice-captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

