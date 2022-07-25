England Women vs South Africa Women Dream11 Prediction: 3 Players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's 3rd T20I match - July 25, 2022

England Women and South Africa Women meet in the third and final T20I of the three-match series on Monday, July 25, at the County Ground in Derby.

England Women have won the first two T20Is and have clinched the series already. In the second match, South Africa Women batted first and posted 148/6 on the board. Anneke Bosch scored 61 runs while Lara Goodall scored 42.

Sarah Glenn picked up two wickets for England Women while Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone and Alice Capsey chipped in with one wicket each.

Skipper Nat Sciver scored 47 runs in the chase while Danielle Wyatt made 39 runs as England Women romped home in the second T20I with an over and six wickets to spare.

Ahead of the third T20I, here are the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 side.

#3 Anneke Bosch

England Women v South Africa Women - First Test Match: Day Two

Given an opportunity to open the innings for South Africa Women, Anneke Bosch has been impressive in this series. She is their leading run-scorer with 79 runs from two innings. Bosch got off to a good start in the first game but failed to make it big.

However, she struck a fine half-century, scoring 61 runs in the second T20I. The right-handed batter is new to the scene and will be keen to make an impact once again. She is also a handy bowler with seven wickets to her name as well.

#2 Sophia Dunkley

England Women v South Africa Women - 1st Royal London Series One Day International

Sophia Dunkley has been around for quite some time now and is one of the key batters in this English line-up. She is in good form and has scored the most runs (82) for them in this series. Her strike-rate of 151.85 has been highly impressive as well.

She slammed a quick-fire 39-ball 59 in the first game and scored a breezy 15-ball 23 in the next. Dunkley's ability to score at a brisk pace makes her a player to watch out for once again.

#1 Katherine Brunt

England Women v South Africa Women - 1st Vitality IT20

Veteran pacer Katherine Brunt is the leading wicket-taker for England Women in this series. She has grabbed five wickets at an average of 7.80, a strike-rate of 9.6 and an economy-rate of 4.87, which are exceptional numbers.

Brunt picked up four wickets in the first game and was also awarded the ’Player of the Match’. She has played 98 T20Is, picking up 103 wickets, and will certainly look for more in this final game of the series.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far