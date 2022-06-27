EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for One-off Test Match 

England Women will lock horns against South Africa Women in a one-off Test match at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton on Monday, June 27.

England Women have played two test matches this year. They faced India Women in March before going up against Australia Women in the Ashes in February, with both games ending in a draw. Meanwhile, this will be South Africa Women’s first Test match since November 2014, and as such, they'll be eager to make a mark.

EN-W vs SA-W Probable Playing 11 today

England Women: Emma Lamb, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Davies/Lauren Bell, Kate Cross

South Africa Women: Andrie Steyn, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Lizelle Lee, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sinalo Jafta (wk)

Match Details

Match: EN-W vs SA-W

Date & Time: June 27, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

Pitch Report

The surface at The Cooper Associates County Ground in Taunton is likely a good one to bat on. However, the pacers are expected to get some movement with the new ball and the spinners could also get some joy out of the pitch as the game progresses.

Today’s EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Amy Ellen Jones has batted four times in Test cricket, mustering 82 runs, including one half century. She also has an impressive 11 catches to her name.

Batters

Laura Wolvaardt is one of the premier batters for South Africa Women and has been consistent in the shorter formats.

All-rounders

Marizanne Kapp can have a huge impact with both bat and ball. The seam-bowling all-rounder could be the player to watch out for.

Nat Sciver might be a key player for England. She has scored 343 runs while averaging 31.18 and has nine wickets to her name in Test cricket.

Bowlers

Kate Cross has an impressive record of 15 scalps at an average of 26.46 in her five-match Test career.

Top 5 best players to pick in EN-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Heather Knight (EN-W)

Nat Sciver (EN-W)

Sophie Ecclestone (EN-W)

Marizanne Kapp (SA-W)

Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W)

EN-W vs SA-W Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for England Women vs South Africa Women - One-off Test.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amy Ellen Jones, Heather Knight, Tammy Beaumont, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Nat Sciver, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Tumi Sekhukhune

Captain: Nat Sciver Vice-captain: Marizanne Kapp

Dream11 Team for England Women vs South Africa Women - One-off Test.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amy Ellen Jones, Heather Knight, Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver, Marizanne Kapp, Sophie Ecclestone, Nadine de Klerk, Kate Cross, Tumi Sekhukhune

Captain: Heather Knight Vice-captain: Laura Wolvaardt

