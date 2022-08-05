ESS vs DER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, and Pitch Report for English One Day Cup 2022, Group B match

Essex (ESS) will take on Derbyshire (DER) in what will be the second Royal London One-Day Cup fixture for both sides. This Group B fixture will be played at the County Ground in Chelmsford on August 5 at 5:30 pm IST.

Team Essex come into this fixture after seeing their first match of the season against Lancashire abandoned due to rain. Their opposition Derbyshire, on the other hand, faced a defeat against Glamorgan.

Derbyshire were bowled out for 110 runs in 30 overs, with Glamorgan chasing down the total with 151 balls remaining to win the game by eight wickets (D/L method - match reduced to 47 overs).

ESS vs DER Probable Playing 11 Today

Essex

Alastair Cook, Tom Westley, Luc Benkenstein, Adam Rossington, Robin Das, Dan Lawrence, Simon Harmer, Jamie Porter, Matt Critchley, Jamal Richards, Aron Nijjar

Derbyshire

Billy Godleman, Luis Reece, Harry Came, Tom Wood, Brooke Guest, Anuj Dal, Mark Watt, Ben Aitchison, Mattie McKiernan, Sam Conners, Nick Potts

Match Details

Match: Essex vs Derbyshire, Group B

Date and Time: Friday, August 5, 5:30 pm IST

Venue: County Ground, Chelmsford

Pitch Report

The weather report suggests that there is likely to be no rain and fans will be hoping to see a full 100-overs game. The pitch at the venue has always been difficult for the batters and the same is expected today. The batters will need to be on their toes and spend some time in the middle to put up a good total on the board.

Today’s ESS vs DER Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Adam Rossington is capable of playing the big shots and is also very handy with the gloves, making him a top pick for the fixture.

Batter

Alastair Cook is a must-pick for your fantasy team. The player carries massive experience of having played cricket at the international level and can put up a strong showing.

All-rounder

Matt McKiernan was the only batter from Derbyshire to put some runs on the board during their batting collapse in the first fixture. The player kept his calm and displayed his abilities and we expect him to come good with both the bat and the ball.

Bowler

Derbyshire had very little to defend in the previous fixture but in whatever little we saw of Sam Conners, he showed his skills and picked up one wicket. With this pitch expected to help the pacers, we can expect him to come good.

Top 5 best players to pick in ESS vs DER Dream11 prediction team

Mattie McKiernan: 54 points

Ben Aitchison: 51 points

Sam Conners: 36 points

Important stats for ESS vs DER Dream11 prediction team

Mattie McKiernan: One match, 43 runs

Ben Aitchison: One match, one wicket

Sam Conners: One match, one wicket

ESS vs DER Dream11 Prediction Today

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adam Rossington, Alastair Cook, Tom Wood, Tom Westley, Dan Lawrence, Simon Harmer, Anuj Dal, Ben Aitchison, Mattie McKiernan, Sam Conners, Jamal Richards

Captain: Sam Conners Vice-Captain: Alastair Cook

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Brooke Guest, Adam Rossington, Alastair Cook, Robin Das, Wayne Madsen, Matt Critchley, Simon Harmer, Jamie Porter, George Scrimshaw, Aaron Nijjar, Nick Potts

Captain: Simon Harmer Vice-Captain: Adam Rossington

