Fantasy Cricket Tips: Big Bash League 2018: Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The Big Bash League 2018 is all set to commence on December 19 with the defending champions, Adelaide Strikers taking on Brisbane Heat at the Gabba. With a change in format of the tournament and renewed hopes, the first match of BBL is sure to set the tone for the upcoming matches.

Fantasy Cricket XI Tips for Brisbane Heat vs. Adelaide Strikers:

Squads to pick from:

Brisbane Heat(squad):

Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, Brendan Doggett, Sam Heazlett, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Lalor, Chris Lynn, Brendon McCullum, James Pattinson, James Peirson, Jack Prestwidge, Matt Renshaw, Alex Ross, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson

Adelaide Strikers(squad):

Wes Agar, Alex Carey, Michael Cormack, David Grant, Travis Head, Colin Ingram, Rashid Khan, Ben Laughlin, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Liam O'Connor, Peter Siddle, Matt Short, Billy Stanlake, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Jon Wells, Nick Winter

Wicket-keeper: Alex Carey is an ideal choice taking into consideration the Australian keeper's recent form. Added to his batting talent, his keeping prowess would also add to his case.

Batsmen: With the Gabba being known for high-scoring games, you cannot keep Chris Lynn quiet for too long. He has a terrific record at the Gabba and would be looking to cash in. With a penchant for hitting big sixes, Colin Ingram, who could possibly captain the Strikers on Wednesday, also puts forth a telling case. Your batsman could well be Chris Lynn, Colin Ingram, Joe Burns, Jake Weatherald and Alex Ross.

All-rounders: While the options are quite few, Ben Cutting and Micheal Neser are good options. Death-bowlers and finishers are crucial and thus Cutting/Neser could fill in one slot. Matthew Short is in contention to play for the Strikers and could be a viable asset.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman are obvious choices. The returning, James Pattinson is also a very good option with the Australian quick picking up one wicket for 20 runs in a Heat practice match. Ben Laughlin's death bowling prowess cannot be ignored and should be drafted in to the fantasy sides. The leg-spinner, Mitchell Swepson can also be of good value to the fantasy team.

Captain: Chris Lynn puts in a very compelling case with his record at the Gabba but so does Mujeeb Ur Rahman. With as many as four left-handers in the top six of the Adelaide Strikers side, Mujeeb is sure to play a major part during the match. You could back your instincts and opt for Alex Carey or even Rashid Khan as well!

Fantasy Cricket XI suggestion #1: Alex Carey (WK), Chris Lynn, Alex Ross, Jake Weatherald, Joe Burns, Colin Ingram, Micheal Neser (Ben Cutting), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, James Pattinson(Brendan Doggett), Ben Laughlin. Captain: Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Fantasy Cricket XI suggestion #2: Alex Carey (WK), Chris Lynn, Alex Ross, Brendon McCullum, Colin Ingram, Matthew Short, Micheal Neser (Ben Cutting), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, James Pattinson(Mitchell Swepson), Ben Laughlin. Captain: Chris Lynn

