Fantasy Cricket Tips: Big Bash League 2018: Brisbane Heat vs Hobart Hurricanes

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 21 // 21 Dec 2018, 10:43 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The second match of a double header-Saturday pits the Brisbane Heat against the Hobart Hurricanes in a mouth watering clash at the Gabba. Finalists last year, Hobart will look to start off on the right note in their quest to go one better this time. But they face off against the likes of Chris Lynn and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who will be looking to avenge their loss to Adelaide Strikers.

Here are some Fantasy Cricket Tips for the upcoming match between Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes.

Squads

Brisbane Heat

Max Bryant, Joe Burns, Ben Cutting, Brendan Doggett, Sam Heazlett, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Lalor, Chris Lynn, Brendon McCullum, James Pattinson, James Peirson, Jack Prestwidge, Matt Renshaw, Alex Ross, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mark Steketee, Mitch Swepson

Hobart Hurricanes

Jofra Archer, George Bailey, Johan Botha, Alex Doolan, Jake Doran, James Faulkner, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Simon Milenko, Tymal Mills, David Moody, Tim Paine, Tom Rogers, Clive Rose, D'Arcy Short, Aaron Summers, Matthew Wade

Wicket-keeper: Hobart Hurricances captain, Matthew Wade should open the batting for them and the last time he did open for Hobart was in last year's semi-final when he smashed a blistering fifty to take them to the final. While Jimmy Pierson is also a worth-while option, Wade should be drafted in.

Batsmen: Some of T20's most destructive batsmen are there of the taking and this is one area which could dictate the fantasy proceedings. While Chris Lynn is too big of a star to leave out and that too at his favourite ground.

Max Bryant gave a good account of himself even though it wasn't even close to what he is capable of and must be persisted with rather than veteran, Brendon McCullum. George Bailey and Aussie opener, D'Arcy Short should round up the batting department with enough fire power available within the selected four. Ben McDermott, who could bat at 3 is also a good option for fantasy players.

Advertisement

All-rounders: James Faulkner and Johan Botha were signed by Hobart for this year's BBL and do expect them to play a huge part if Hobart were to come anywhere near winning the BBL. With a death over specialist and a canny off-spinner in the duo, their batting abilities are too hard to neglect and should make the cut. Cutting is perhaps a better option that them but his inconsistency goes against him.

Bowlers: As the case was amongst the batsmen, both teams have great T20 bowlers on their sides too. Mujeeb was unlucky not to pick a wicket against the Strikers but do expect him to go at Wade and Short, who is known for his struggles against off-spin.

Jofra Archer and James Pattinson should round off the pace bowling department as both of them would bowl at the start and at the end where majority of the wickets are slated to fall at the high-scoring Gabba. Mitchell Swepson was good against the Strikers and could be a good option as well along with Clive Rose.

Captain: Brisbane playing at the Gabba would only invite thoughts of a Chris Lynn special and for this very reason, we cannot have Lynn in the team without appointing him captain. D'Arcy Short, cut from the same cloth as Chris Lynn would also like to take off from where he left last season and start off with a bang. Mujeeb could also be your captain but would be a fair risk.

Fantasy Cricket Suggestion #1: Matthew Wade(WK), Chris Lynn, D'Arcy Short, George Bailey, Max Bryant, James Faulkner, Johan Botha, James Pattinson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Jofra Archer and Mitchell Swepson. Captain: Chris Lynn

Fantasy Cricket Suggestion #2: Jimmy Pierson (WK), Chris Lynn, Joe Burns, D'Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, James Faulkner, Ben Cutting, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mitchell Swepson, Jofra Archer and David Moody(Riley Meredith). Captain: D'Arcy Short

Advertisement