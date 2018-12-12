Fantasy Cricket Tips: India vs Australia 2018, 2nd Test: Hemang Badani picks his team

After a record-breaking win in Adelaide, Virat Kohli's men have shifted base to Perth, the venue for the second Test of the ongoing four-match series against Australia.

Sportskeeda's expert Hemang Badani weighed in his thoughts for the second Test that will be played out at the new Optus Stadium, while picking his fantasy XI.

"The wicket at Perth will have a lot of pace and carry. A lot of Indian players might not be used to it", Badani said.

Badani believes that the Indian team could have the same look as in the first Test, barring a possible change at the top, if Prithvi Shaw recovers in time.

"The Indian side for the second Test will be similar to the first one, except, if Prithvi Shaw is fit and available, that could be a change. Shaw coming in place of Murali Vijay."

While praising Australia for giving India a 'pretty good fight' in the Adelaide game, Badani stated that the hosts are also expected to field much of the same team, with the possibility of bringing in all-rounder Mitchell Marsh in the XI.

Badani picks Mitchell Marsh in his fantasy XI

"The Australian side gave us a pretty good side and I don't see them making too many changes. Local boy Mitchell Marsh adds in with the bowling and batting, making it four seamers".

While choosing his fantasy XI for the game, Badani selected Rishabh Pant, who equalled a world record in Adelaide, as the wicket-keeper. He's put his faith in centurion Cheteshwar Pujara, along with Shaun Marsh, Usman Khawaja and Virat Kohli in the batting department.

Spinner Lyon, who took 8 wickets in Adelaide, is the sole spinner in the line-up, while Jasprit Bumrah, hailed by Badani as the "best bowler in both the sides" in the first Test, being the only Indian bowler in his selected XI.

India's likely XI: Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (WK), R Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, M Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia's likely XI: Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (C, WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Fantasy XI: Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant, Batsmen: Cheteshwar Pujara, Shaun Marsh, Usman Khawaja, Virat Kohli All-rounder: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh Bowlers: Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Jasprit Bumrah

Captain: He might have missed out on scoring big in the opening game, but Virat Kohli, the captain, created history by becoming the first Asian skipper to win a Test in Australia, South Africa and England in a single year. Given his recent form with the bat and his track record in Australia, Kohli could be expected to do well in Perth.

