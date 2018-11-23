Fantasy Cricket Tips: MSL T20 League 2018: Nelson Mandela Bay Giants vs Durban Heat

Rajdeep Singh FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Preview 41 // 23 Nov 2018, 11:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

David Miller

After India take on Australia today, the focus will then shift to South Africa for the ongoing Mzansi Super League. The Nelson Mandela Bay Giants get ready to take on Durban Heat in their third encounter of the league.

Both teams are on one win each after playing two matches and are hence third and fourth on the table respectively. The Heat, however, are coming off a win in their previous encounter and would have the momentum with them. The Bay Giants, on the other hand, lost their previous encounter and will hope to get back to winning ways.

There are plenty of South African superstars in both teams, with the likes of Imran Tahir, David Miller, and Albie Morkel, to name a few.

The match will be played in Port Elizabeth at 22:30 IST.

So, let's take a look at the fantasy tips:

Squads:

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants:

JJ Smuts (C), Imran Tahir, Jason Roy, Chris Morris, Junior Dala, Christiaan Jonker, Aaron Phangiso, Ben Duckett, Sisanda Magala, Ryan McLaren, Heino Kuhn, Marco Marais, Dyllan Matthews, Lizaad Williams, Rudi Second, Carmi le Roux.

Durban Heat:

Hashim Amla, Rashid Khan, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Abbott, Keshav Maharaj, Khaya Zondo, Albie Morkel (C), Marchant de Lange, Vernon Philander, Brandon Mavuta, Temba Bavuma, Morne van Wyk, Okuhle Cele, Sarel Erwee, Tladi Bokako.

Predicted playing XIs:

Nelson Mandela Bay Giants:

JJ Smuts (C), Ben Duckett, Heino Kuhn, Christiaan Jonker, Chris Morris, Ryan McLaren, Rudi Second, Imran Tahir, Aaron Phangiso, Junior Dala and Marco Marais.

Durban Heat:

Albie Morkel (C), Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Marchant de Lange, Kyle Abbott, Tladi Bokako, Hashim Amla, Morne van Wyk, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, and Khaya Zondo.

Note: (5 core players who are a must have for today’s game are marked as “CP”).

Fantasy XI suggestion:

Hashim Amla(batsman) - CP

JJ Smuts(all-rounder)

Heinrich Klaasen (wk)

Heino Kuhn(batsman) - CP

David Miller(batsman) - CP

Ben Duckett (batsman)

Albie Morkel (all-rounder) - CP

Ryan McLaren (all-rounder)

Junior Dala (bowler)

Imran Tahir (bowler) - CP

Keshav Maharaj (bowler)

Choices for captain:

Hashim Amla

Heino Kuhn

Albie Morkel

Both Kuhn and Morkel played quite well in the previous game. With Morkel being an all-rounder, he will contribute with the ball as well. Amla is an opening batsman and we all know what he is capable of, hence, it could be a wise decision to make him captain too.