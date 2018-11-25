Fantasy Cricket Tips: T10 Cricket League 2018: Kerala Kings vs Rajputs

Venkat FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 137 // 25 Nov 2018, 16:22 IST

Pakhtoons registered their second victory of T10 League 2018 with an 8-run win over Sindhis. Sindhis had lost early wickets in their chase of 138 but Perera gave them hope with a brilliant knock of 47 runs of just 13 balls. In the end, it wasn’t enough as they fell short by 8 runs. Meanwhile, Bengal Tigers had a resounding 6 wicket win over Punjabi Legends in the other game yesterday, thanks to their mystery spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Sunil Narine. Punjabi Legends were restricted to a partly score of 77-9 in their 10 overs and Bengal Tigers knocked it off in 6 overs which has boosted their NRR.

Kerala Kings take on Rajputs in the first game of the T10 League today. Kerala Kings have so many power hitters in their squad but they were reduced to 12-5 with Parnell and Tanvir helping get a respectable total of 103 in their last game. The good thing about that is they can bank on their lower order whenever required but they are unlikely to have such a top-order collapse again. They are not expected to make any changes to their line up. Rajputs are expected to retain the same eleven too. Here is the expected lineup for today’s match.

Rajputs Probable Playing XI: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Brendon McCullum (C), Ben Dunk, Rilee Rossouw, Laurie Evans, Rohan Mustafa, Carlos Brathwaite, Samit Patel, Munaf Patel, Tymal Mills, Sayed Shirzad

Kerala Kings Probable Playing XI: Chris Gayle, Paul Stirling, Eoin Morgan (C), K Pollard, FA Allen, WA Tharanga (Wk), WD Parnell, Sohail Tanvir, TK Curran, S Lamichhane and Mohammad Naveed

Here’s our fantasy Playing XI suggestion for the today’s match:

Fantasy Pick

1. Brendan Mccullum

2. Mohammad Shahzad (Wk)

3. Rilee Rossouw

4. Chris Gayle

5. Paul Stirling

6. Eoin Morgan

7. Carlos Brathwaite

8. Munaf Patel

9. Sohail Tanvir

10. S Lamichhane ©

11. Sayed Shirzad

Captain

S Lamichhane – He has been bowling very well and has been amongst the wickets! Kerala Kings have big hitters who will not hold back and that will give him the opportunity to pick a lot of wickets.