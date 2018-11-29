Fantasy Cricket Tips: T10 Cricket League 2018: Kerala Knights vs Northern Warriors

Kerala Knights take on the Northern Warriors in the first match of the T10 League today. Northern Warriors had a thrilling one-wicket win over the Sindhis in the last ball of their game courtesy a bye.

Another interesting thing about the game is none of the Northern Warriors’ batsmen crossed 20 but still manage to scrape through. Kerala Knights faced a big defeat in their last match against Punjabi Legends but they have enough firepower in their line up to turn things around.

Squads to pick from:

Kerala Knights Probable Playing XI: Chris Gayle, Paul Stirling, Eoin Morgan (C), K Pollard, FA Allen, WA Tharanga (WK), WD Parnell, Sohail Tanvir, RS Sodhi, S Lamichhane and Mohammad Naveed

Northern Warriors Probable Playing XI: Lendl Simmons, N Pooran (Wk), Andre Russell, Darren Sammy (c), R Powell, CJ Green, Ravi Bopara, HF Gurney, Imran Haider, GC Viljoen and Wahab Riaz

Russell is the go-to man for Northern Warriors

Wicket-keeper: It is a no-brainer as Nicholas Pooran has been in tremendous form at the top of the order for Northern Warriors and has been very good behind the stumps too.

Batsmen: Chris Gayle and Paul Stirling can be devastating on their day and it is a big risk not to pick them in your team. Lendl Simmons is a very good option as he can play pace and spin well. NW don’t have quality spinners to trouble Morgan and so is a good pick to complete the batsmen list.

All-rounders: There are plenty of options to choose from. You cannot play without Russell, can you? He is definitely the first pick. FA Allen has been bowling well and can get an opportunity with the bat too. CJ Green has been performing well for NW and completes the all-rounders list.

Bowlers: Lamichhane has been bowling very well and is the obvious first pick. GC Viljoen has been excellent for Northern Warriors and is our second pick. Wayne Parnell is our final pick as he has been bowling well and contributing with the bat too!

Captain: Andre Russell is the man. He bats at the top of the order and as you know, he can destroy bowling attacks. He will bowl his quota of 2 overs and has been among the wickets too!

Fantasy Cricket XI suggestion: N Pooran (WK), Chris Gayle, Paul Stirling, Lendl Simmons, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, CJ Green, FA Allen, S Lamichhane, GC Viljoen and Wayne Parnell

Captain: Andre Russell.