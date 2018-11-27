Fantasy Cricket Tips: T10 Cricket League 2018: Maratha Arabians vs Rajputs

We are down to the business end of the T10 Cricket League 2018. There are two playoff matches scheduled for Tuesday. The Rajputs take on Maratha Arabians in the first match of the evening.

Fantasy Cricket XI tips for Rajputs vs Maratha Arabians:

Squads to pick from:

Rajputs (squad):

Brendon McCullum(c), Laurie Evans, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Shahzad, Munaf Patel, Tymal Mills, Oshane Thomas, Carlos Brathwaite, Sayed Shirzad, Samit Patel, Qais Ahmad, Ben Dunk, Peter Trego, Karim Janat, Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed

Maratha Arabians (squad):

Rashid Khan, Kamran Akmal, Alex Hales, Dwayne Bravo (c) , James Faulkner, James Vince, S Badrinath, Brendan Taylor, Adam Lyth, Roelof van der Merwe, Najibullah Zadran, Richard Gleeson, Hazratullah Zazai, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan

Wicket-keeper: Ideal choice has to be Mohammed Shahzad. Burly, powerful striker of the ball and has proven himself at the top.

Batsmen: It’s just 10 overs of mad hitting most times and smart batting at times. So your top four could well be Alex Hales, Hazratullah Zazai, the six sixes man from Afghanistan, Brendon McCullum and the fourth could be a toss-up between Rilee Rossouw and Brendan Taylor.

Allrounders: There are quite a few options in there. Dwayne Bravo, the entertaining skipper of the Arabians could well be an option with Roelof van der Merwe/Carlos Brathwaite being the other two options left to fill in one slot.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan is an obvious choice. The leggie from Afghan is a lethal weapon right up front. With the nature of wickets in UAE slowing down, backing spinners or bowlers who could vary their pace intelligently is the key.

Old warhorse from India, Munaf Patel has been impressive, young Afghan leggie Qais Ahmad is an interesting option, Tymal Mills can fool batsmen with his variations, Richard Gleeson has been impressive in patches.

Captain: Wickets seem to be slowing down, batsmen might struggle. How about a spinner being a captain? How about an allrounder? Rashid Khan or Dwayne Bravo? You could still back your gut feel and back Shahzad!

Fantasy Cricket XI suggestion (Rajputs vs Maratha Arabians): Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Brendon McCullum, Alex Hales, Zazai, Rossouw (Taylor), Bravo, Merwe (Brathwaite), Rashid Khan, Munaf Patel, Mills (Qais Ahmed), Gleeson. Captain: Rashid Khan.