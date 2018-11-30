Fantasy Cricket Tips: T10 Cricket League 2018: Rajputs vs Northern Warriors

Russell has been having an excellent tournament

Rajputs take on the toppers Northern Warriors in the second game of the day today. Rajputs come into the game on the back of a good win over Punjabi Legends where most of their batsmen contributed with excellent cameos. Northern Warriors have been excellent and are the team to beat in this tournament.

Squads to pick from

Northern Warriors Probable Playing XI: Lendl Simmons, N Pooran (Wk), Andre Russell, Darren Sammy (c), R Powell, CJ Green, Ravi Bopara, K Lewis, Imran Haider, GC Viljoen and Wahab Riaz

Rajputs Probable Playing XI: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Brendon McCullum (C), Ben Dunk, Rilee Rossouw, Laurie Evans, Rohan Mustafa, Carlos Brathwaite, Samit Patel, Qais Ahmad, Tymal Mills, Sayed Shirzad

Wicket-keeper: This is a very difficult choice to make. Shahzad and Pooran have both done well and can destroy attacks on their day. Pooran just about pips Shahzad because of his consistency in this tournament.

Batsmen: Lendl Simmons and Rossouw are having a good tournament and are obvious picks for the game. Brendan Mccullum batted at 4 in the last game and scored a quickfire 28 to help Rajputs post a good total. He is the third pick and R Powell is our final pick for today’s game. He has not set the tournament alight but is batting at the top of the order and has the potential to score quick runs.

Allrounders: It is a no-brainer when it comes to picking all-rounders for this game. It is the two West Indians, Andre Russell and Carlos Brathwaite, who have been excellent in the tournament and is a must-have in your squad.

Bowlers: Munaf Patel has been bowling well and batsmen have found him hard to score off. Qais Ahmad is another good option from Rajputs who has been very effective. From Northern Warriors, Viljoen is the obvious pick as he has been the star in their bowling line-up this tournament. CJ Green is another interesting choice and could be a very good differential who can help you move ahead if he performs well.

Captain: Who else other than Andre Russell! He has been amongst the wickets and runs in this tournament. He completes his quota of overs in most games and bats at the top of the order too!

Fantasy Cricket XI suggestion: N Pooran (wk), Brendon Mccullum, R Rossouw, Lendl Simmons, R Powell, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Munaf Patel, Qais Ahmad, GC Viljoen and CJ Green Captain: Andre Russell