Fantasy Cricket Tips: T10 Cricket League 2018: Sindhis vs Bengal Tigers

Narine contributes with both bat and ball

Sindhis take on Bengal Tigers in the second game of the T10 league today. Both teams will be looking to make amends for their loss in the previous game.

Sindhis were very close to taking the match against Northern Warriors to the super over but lost to a bye in the last ball of the match.

Bengal Tigers were beaten comprehensively by leaders Pakhtoons in the last game and will look to put that game behind them.

Squads to pick from:

Bengal Tigers Probable Playing XI: Jason Roy, Sunil Narine, SE Rutherford, Sam Billings (C and WK), Luke Wright, Mohammad Nabi, Chirag Suri, Aamer Yamin, R Emrit, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Zaheer Khan

Sindhis Probable Playing XI: Shane Watson (C), AP Devcich, Samiullah Shenawari, NLTC Perera, DJ Malan, BCJ Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz (3), Ghulam Shabber (Wk), PV Tambe, JC Archer and Isuru Udana

Wicket-keeper: Sam Billings is the best pick for today’s game. Although he has not the stage alight yet, he bats at the top and has the opportunity to do it.

Batsmen: Jason Roy and Watson are in great form and are obvious choices for today’s match. SE Rutherford can strike some lusty blows and is a handy option. AP Devcich is another good differential pick who has not fired till now but has the potential to score big and bats at the top too.

All-rounders: Ben Cutting and Thisara Perera have been doing very well for Sindhis and are our pick for the game tonight.

Bowlers: Sunil Narine is the first pick, not only has he been bowling well but has also been opening the innings for BT. Mujeeb was the man of the match for BT in the game before their last game and is the second pick.

Praveen Tambe has been amongst the wickets for Sindhis and is a very good pick. The toss up for the last slot was between Udana and Archer. Udana almost defended 10 in the last over against NW but Archer has been bowling consistently well for Sindhis and so gets the nod.

Captain: Sunil Narine is a great choice as captain. He opens the batting and can strike some lusty blows. As expected, he has been very economical and amongst the wickets with the ball too.

Fantasy Cricket XI suggestion: S Billings (wk), Jason Roy, Shane Watson, AP Devcich, SE Rutherford, Ben Cutting, NLTC Perera, Sunil Narine, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Praveen Tambe, JC Archer Captain: Sunil Narine.