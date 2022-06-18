FM vs RJT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Match 12

The Future Mattress (FM) will take on the Rajkot Thunder (RJT) in Match 12 of the Bukhatir T20 League 2022 on Saturday, June 18. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah will host this contest.

Both teams have started well in this year's tournament as they won their first matches by solid margins. The Future Mattress won their openeragainst Ajman Heroes, while the Rajkot Thunder defeated the DCC Starlets by 15 runs to open their campaign.

The Rajkot Thunder will give it their all to win the match and create a winning streak in this year's tournament, but the Future Mattress is a strong team. Many believe the latter could pick up a win in this contest.

FM vs RJT Probable Playing XI

FM Playing XI

Abdul Shakoor (wk), Muhammad Mudassar, Ansar Khan, Usman-II, Aryan Lakra, Umair Ali, Rohan Mustafa, Adil Mirza, Alishan Sharafu, Tahir Latif, Zawar Faridi.

RJT Playing XI

Waqas Ilyas (wk), Hamza Sheraz, Pritesh Anadkat, Ameya Soman, Mitesh Thanki, Dipesh Rajgor, Banty Nandy, Karim Kotadia, Rohit Karanjkar, Bhera Ram, Hardik Patel.

Match Details

Match: FM vs RJT, Bukhatir T20 League 2022, Match 12.

Date and Time: 18th June 2022, 10:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium is batting-friendly, but the pacers should also be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with a few wickets for the seamers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game and both teams will aim to chase after winning the toss.

FM vs RJT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Sheraz, who played a knock of 22 runs in the match against DCS, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper option for your Dream11 side for today's match. He will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches.

A Shakoor is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

A Sharafu and A Soman are the two best batsmen picks for your Dream11 team. Soman smashed 86 runs in just 40 balls against DCS. M Usman is another good pick.

All-rounders

B Nandy and R Mustafa are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Mustafa took 2 wickets in the last match against AJH.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for your Dream11 team for today's match are U Ali and R Karanjkar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs.

B Ram is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in FM vs RJT Dream11 prediction team

B Nandy (Rajkot Thunder).

A Soman (Rajkot Thunder).

U Ali (Future Mattress).

Future Mattress vs Rajkot Thunder: Important stats for Dream11 team

A Soman - 86 runs.

U Ali - Three wickets.

B Nandy - 88 runs.

Future Mattress vs Rajkot Thunder Dream11 Prediction Today (Bukhatir T20 League 2022)

Future Mattress vs Rajkot Thunder Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Shakoor, H Sheraz, A Sharafu, A Soman, M Usman, R Mustafa, B Nandy, D Rajgor, B Ram, R Karanjkar, U Ali.

Captain: B Nandy | Vice Captain: H Sheraz.

Future Mattress vs Rajkot Thunder Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Shakoor, H Sheraz, A Sharafu, A Soman, M Usman, R Mustafa, B Nandy, D Rajgor, B Ram, R Karanjkar, U Ali.

Captain: A Soman | Vice Captain: A Sharafu.

