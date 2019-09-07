GAW vs BT Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's CPL Match - September 9th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The second game of the first double-header in CPL 2019 features Guyana Amazon Warriors against Barbados Tridents, who play their first game of the season. With two of the best West Indian talents in their ranks in Shimron Hetmyer and Nicolas Pooran, GAW will consider themselves favourites for this game although Barbados aren't ones to take lightly. Barbados has a very well-balanced unit with Jason Holder leading them on Monday. They also possess the likes of Hales, Hope and Lamichhane and would hope for a win in their first game of the season in Guyana. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from:

Guyana Amazon Warriors:

Chris Green, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicolas Pooran, Shoaib Malik (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Ben Laughlin, Shadab Khan, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Keagan Simmons, Veerasammy Permaul, Anthony Bramble, Clinton Pestano and Saurabh Netrawalkar

Barbados Tridents:

Jason Holder (C), Alex Hales, Sandeep Lamichhane, Asif Ali, Wahab Riaz, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Ashley Nurse, Josh Bishop, Imad Wasim, Jonathan Carter, Chemar Holder, Leniko Boucher, Roshon Primus, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves and Hayden Walsh.

Playing XI Updates:

Guyana Amazon Warriors:

GAW should persist with the same set of players that featured against St Lucia Zouks in Match 2 of CPL. They have a very balanced squad with ample batting depth as well. With Shadab Khan and Chris Green batting at 8 and 9, they are served well by their resourceful all-rounders, who complement Hetmyer and Pooran well. Sherfane Rutherford is also one to watch out for in this game against a decent BT bowling unit.

Possible XI: King, Hemraj, Hetmyer, Malik(C), Pooran(WK), Rutherford, Paul, Green, Shadab, Shepherd and Laughlin

Barbados Tridents:

Led by Jason Holder, Barbados Tridents is also well-balanced with Shai Hope and Alex Hales set to open the batting for them. They have a couple of explosive batsmen as well in Johnson Charles and Asif Ali, whose exploits in the T20 format are well-documented. Their bowling unit is arguably the best in CPL 2019 with experience and variety in abundance. Sandeep Lamichhane will be key along with the likes of Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz and young, Chemar Holder in this game. Jonathan Carter has been on the fringes of the West Indian senior squad and would love to come good in this game in Guyana.

Possible XI: Hales, Charles, Hope(WK), Carter, Asif Ali, Wasim, Holder(C), Wahab, Lamichhane, Chemar Holder and Reifer/Nurse.

Match Details:

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents, Match 6

9th September 2019, 2:30 PM IST

Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report:

The pitch is on the slower side with 150-160 being par on this surface. Change of pace is key at the Providence Stadium with the likes of Chris Green and Romario Shephard doing well in recent games.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Although he isn't viewed by many as a consistent T20 player, Barbados native Shai Hope is the preferred choice in the wicket-keepers slot. Nicolas Pooran is another such option to have with the GAW wicket-keeper given the finisher's role this year. Both of them should score some runs on Monday

Batsmen: Shimron Hetmyer and Jonathan Carter should score some runs in the top order. Along with them, Pakistani batsman, Asif Ali's explosiveness should serve him well towards the end of the innings. One of Brandon King or Chanderpaul Hemraj should also the trick for this game.

Allrounders: A number of quality options are available although Jason Holder and Imad Wasim are must-haves in the team. While Imad Wasim has been in decent form over the last few months, Jason Holder's all-round ability makes him a worthwhile candidate in the fantasy team. Keemo Paul also gave a good account of himself against St Lucia Zouks and is a decent player to have in the side as well.

Bowlers: Death bowlers should do the trick on Monday with Ben Laughin and Wahab Riaz likely to pick a wicket or two. Romario Shephard also impressed with his accuracy and should be picked while the likes of Shadab Khan and Sandeep Lamichhane should suffice in the bowling unit as well.

Captain: Shai Hope and Shimron Hetmyer are the front-runners for captaincy with the West Indian duo being aware of the conditions and able to pace their innings properly as well. Apart from them, Nicolas Pooran is also a decent option to back with the captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicolas Pooran, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Jonathan Carter, Keemo Paul, Chemar Holder, Imad Wasim, Sandeep Lamichhane, Romario Shephard and Shadab Khan. Captain: Shai Hope, Vice-Captain: Nicolas Pooran

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicolas Pooran, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Asif Ali, Romario Shephard, Wahab Riaz and Ben Laughlin. Captain: Shimron Hetmyer, Vice-Captain: Shai Hope