GG vs MI Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s WPL 2024 match - 25th Feb, 2024

The Gujarat Giants and the Mumbai Indians square off in match 3 of WPL 2024 on Sunday, February 25, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

The Mumbai Indians got the second edition of WPL off to the best start possible with a cracking finish to the curtain-raiser against the Delhi Capitals. Uncapped all-rounder Sajeevan Sajana exuded remarkable calmness as she scored a last-ball six to seal a thrilling win for the defending champions.

However, at many stages in the match, MI wasn't in control, and a much-improved Gujarat Giants will look to start their season on a positive note, with captain Beth Mooney fully fit and set to lead them once again.

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 differentials for this match.

It's a surprise to see Saika Ishaque, one of MI's star bowlers last season, have ownership bordering on differential territory going into this match. The left-arm spinner had a decent outing in the first match against DC, finishing with a tight spell of 0/17 in three overs.

However, the Dream11 points system doesn't reward economy rates and dot balls nearly as much as it does wickets, and that might be why this powerful Dream11 pick doesn't have enough ownership.

A stump-to-stump bowler with plenty of wicket-taking ability, Saika is capable of striking at any stage of the game, and against a Gujarat batting lineup that's nowhere near settled, she should have a great game.

She's the most reliable and strongest differential you're going to get.

Harleen Deol was one of Gujarat's best players last season.

Harleen Deol was one of the bright sparks in a dismal opening season for the Gujarat Giants, finishing as the second-highest run-getter for the side, only two behind the leader Ashleigh Gardner.

She quickly made the No.3 spot her own, scoring a respectable 202 runs in eight innings, but lacked support from the rest of the side barring Gardner. With the return of captain Beth Mooney and the acquisition of Phoebe Litchfield, the Giants' batting lineup has certainly been beefed up, and Harleen can play less conservatively, while also getting enough support from the other end.

An experienced and capped Indian No.3 batter who is a proven Dream11 pick having low ownership is a rarity, and Dream11 players should seize this chance and make her the differential in their teams.

#1 Kathryn Bryce (ALL) (GG)

The WPL allows only four overseas players to be part of a team's playing XI, but a fifth overseas player is allowed in the XI provided they come from an associate nation. The Delhi Capitals made great use of this provision by picking Tara Norris, who had a stellar season with the ball for them.

Gujarat, who didn't buy a single associate player last season, has invested in Scottish all-rounder Kathryn Bryce this time around. The pace-bowling all-rounder has terrific numbers in T20I cricket, scoring more than 1,000 runs at an average of 36.42, while also picking up 37 wickets in 40 matches.

A quality overseas all-rounder who should bat at No.6 and bowl 2-3 overs, Bryce could prove to be a solid Dream11 differential for this match.