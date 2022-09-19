GJG vs MNT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Legends League Cricket 2022, Match 3

Gujarat Giants (GJG) will face Manipal Tigers (MNT) in the third match of the Legends League Cricket 2022 at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday, September 19. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GJG vs MNT Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 3.

This will be the third match of the Legends League Cricket 2022 and will take place at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Gujarat Giants were very impressive in their opening game of the campaign. Chasing a target of 180 against India Capitals, Kevin O’Brien scored an outstanding century to power them to a sensational three-wicket win.

Meanwhile, Manipal Tigers tasted defeat in their first match against Bhilwara Kings. Their batting performance was underwhelming and they were restricted to a score of 153/7. Even though the bowlers did well to put pressure on Bhilwara and take the game to the final over, they failed to avoid the loss.

GJG vs MNT Match Details, Match 3

The third match of Legends League Cricket 2022 will be played on September 19 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The match is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GJG vs MNT, Legends League Cricket 2022, Match 3

Date and Time: 19th September, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode and Disney+ Hotstar

GJG vs MNT Pitch Report

The track at the Ekana Cricket Stadium is batting friendly and is expected to come to the aid of batters. The pitch tends to remain the same over the course of the game and bowling first will be a wise idea on this surface.

Last 5 matches (this series)

Matches won by batting first: 0

Matches won by bowling first: 2

Average first innings score: 166

Average second innings score: 168

GJG vs MNT Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Gujarat Giants: W

Manipal Tigers: L

GJG vs MNT probable playing 11s for today’s match

Gujarat Giants Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Gujarat Giants Probable Playing 11

Virender Sehwag (c), Kevin O Brien, Parthiv Patel (w), Manvinder Bisla, Thisara Perera, Yashpal Singh, Rayad Emrit, Mitchell McClenaghan, Graeme Swann, KP Appanna, and Ashok Dinda.

Manipal Tigers Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Manipal Tigers Probable Playing 11

Phil Mustard (wk), Romesh Kaluwitharana, Corey Anderson, Mohammad Kaif, Darren Sammy, Dimitri Mascarenhas, Lance Klusener, Harbhajan Singh (c), Ryan Sidebottom, Imran Tahir, and Parwinder Awana.

GJG vs MNT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Parthiv Patel (1 match, 24 runs, Strike Rate: 184.62)

Parthiv Patel will be a great wicketkeeper choice for your GJG vs MNT Dream11 Fantasy Team. He smashed 24 runs off just 13 balls in the opening fixture and will be looking for a bigger knock.

Top Batter pick

Mohammad Kaif (1 match, 73 runs, Strike Rate: 123.73)

Mohammad Kaif looked in great touch with the bat in the last encounter. He slammed 73 runs with the help of 10 boundaries and his timing looked solid.

Top All-rounder pick

Thisara Perera (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 5.33)

Thisara Perera could prove to be a dynamic and effective all-round option for your Dream11 Fantasy Side. He took two wickets in the first match at an economy rate of 5.33.

Top Bowler pick

Ryan Sidebottom (1 match, 3 wickets, Economy Rate: 9.50)

Although he proved to be expensive with an economy rate of 9.50, Ryan Sidebottom picked up wickets regularly and ended up dismissing three batters.

GJG vs MNT match captain and vice-captain choices

Kevin O’Brien

All eyes will be on Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien heading into this fixture. He struck a splendid century in the first game and looked almost unbeatable. He went on to add 106 runs off 61 deliveries with the help of 15 fours and three sixes.

Kevin's innings proved to be match-winning for his side and he could prove to be an influential captaincy pick for your GJG vs MNT Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh did well in the previous game. The experienced former Indian off-spinner took a wicket and also had a decent economy rate of 7.75.

5 Must-picks with players stats for GJG vs MNT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Kevin O’Brien 106 runs 240 points Mohammed Kaif 73 runs 137 points Harbhajan Singh 1 wicket 90 points Ryan Sidebottom 3 wickets 89 points Thisara Perera 2 wickets 87 points

GJG vs MNT match expert tips

Kevin O’Brien seems to be in unstoppable form with the bat and he can be a great multiplier pick for your GJG vs MNT Dream11 Fantasy.

GJG vs MNT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Head to Head League

GJG vs MNT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Parthiv Patel

Batters: Kevin O’Brien, Mohammed Kaif, Virender Sehwag

All-rounders: Thisara Perera, Rayad Emrit, Corey Anderson

Bowlers: Ryan Sidebottom, KP Appanna, Chris Mpofu, Harbhajan Singh

GJG vs MNT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Grand League

GJG vs MNT Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Parthiv Patel

Batters: Kevin O’Brien, Mohammed Kaif, Virender Sehwag

All-rounders: Thisara Perera, Rayad Emrit, Corey Anderson, Pardeep Sahu

Bowlers: Ryan Sidebottom, KP Appanna, Harbhajan Singh

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far