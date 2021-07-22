GLA vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Royal London Cup (English One-Day Cup) Match - July 22, 2021

The Royal London Cup returns in 2021, following a hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On the opening day of the Royal London Cup 2021, Glamorgan Cricket will face Warwickshire Bears at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday.

Glamorgan Cricket had a disastrous T20 Blast campaign this year, finishing rock-bottom in the standings, having managed to pick up only three wins from their 14 games. With regular captain Chris Cooke and vice-captain David Lloyd away at The Hundred, Kiran Carlson will captain Glamorgan Cricket in the Royal London Cup. They will also be missing the services of Colin Ingram, Timm van der Gugten and Dan Douthwaite, who are all also a part of The Hundred. Meanwhile, explosive New Zealand batsman Hamish Rutherford will join the side as a replacement for Australian all-rounder Marnus Labuschagne, who returns home early for family reasons. Nonetheless, they have a plethora of talented domestic players available at their disposal who can reap fruitful rewards for the County.

The Warwickshire Bears, on the other hand, are enjoying a great year, having secured a place in Division One of the County Championship and T20 Blast quarter-finals. They will miss the services of their skipper Will Rhodes, who is currently leading County Select XI in the ongoing warm-up Test series against India. Craig Miles and Rob Yates are also unavailable after being named in the squad for the ongoing warm-up Test series. Michael Burgess will take on the captaincy reign in the absence of Will Rhodes. Like their opponents, Warwickshire Bears have also lost some of their impactful players like Sam Hain, Danny Briggs, Jake Lintott and Dom Sibley to The Hundred. They have also been hit by a long list of injuries which leaves no option for them but to play without a large group of their senior players. Nonetheless, they have managed to rope in some excellent local talent who will be making their List A debuts if picked in the playing XI.

All in all, we will be in for a mouth-watering fixture between the two quality sides on the opening day of the Royal London Cup 2021.

Squads to choose from

Glamorgan Cricket

Kiran Carlson (C), Tom Cullen (WK), Lukas Carey, Michael Hogan, Joe Cooke, Andy Garvin, Sam Pearce, Billy Root, Andrew Salter, Steven Reingold, Hamish Rutherford, Nick Selman, Callum Taylor, Roman Walker.

Warwickshire Bears

Michael Burgess (C & WK), Chris Benjamin, Jacob Bethell, Ethan Brookes, Jordan Bulpitt, Ashish Chakrapani, George Garrett, Manraj Johal, Matt Lamb, Ed Pollock, Ryan Sidebottom and Kiel van Vollenhoven.

Probable Playing XIs

Glamorgan Cricket

Kiran Carlson (C), Tom Cullen (WK), Lukas Carey, Michael Hogan, Joe Cooke, Billy Root, Andrew Salter, Hamish Rutherford, Nick Selman, Callum Taylor, Roman Walker.

Warwickshire Bears

Michael Burgess (C & WK), Chris Benjamin, Jacob Bethell, Ethan Brookes, Jordan Bulpitt, Ashish Chakrapani, George Garrett, Matt Lamb, Ed Pollock, Ryan Sidebottom and Kiel van Vollenhoven.

Match Details

Match: Glamorgan Cricket vs Warwickshire Bears, Royal London Cup

Date & Time: 22nd July 2021, 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sophia Gardens is a pretty balanced one which has something to offer to both the batsmen and bowlers. While bowlers can restrict the flow of runs and pick up wickets if they maintain the right lines and lengths, the batters will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. The captain winning the toss should look to put the opposition in to bat first upon winning the toss, as the chasing teams have won the majority of the games played at the venue. The average first innings score on this ground is 222 runs.

Royal London Cup Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GLA vs WAR)

GLA vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Royal London Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Michael Burgess, Kiran Carlson, Hamish Rutherford, Nick Selman, Ed Pollock, Joe Cooke, Jacob Bethell, Andrew Salter, Michael Hogan, Ethan Brookes, Ryan Sidebottom.

Captain: Hamish Rutherford. Vice-captain: Ed Pollock.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Michael Burgess, Tom Cullen, Hamish Rutherford, Nick Selman, Billy Root, Ed Pollock, Matt Lamb, Joe Cooke, Andrew Salter, Michael Hogan, Ryan Sidebottom.

Captain: Hamish Rutherford. Vice-captain: Andrew Salter.

