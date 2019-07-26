GLT20 2019: Toronto Nationals vs Edmonton Royals: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - July 27th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 47 // 26 Jul 2019, 22:54 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tips

After a tough loss to defending champions Vancouver Knights, the Toronto Nationals are back in action as they face Edmonton Royals in the first game on an action-packed Saturday as part of the Global T20 Canada 2019.

Toronto captain Yuvraj Singh rued his performance in the season opener with the south-paw unable to get going at any point of time. Up against a side comprising of stars such as Faf du Plessis and Kane Williamson, Toronto will have to step up on the bowling front, with only Mitchell McClenaghan having the desired experience of playing such leagues.

As for the Royals, they will look to start on the right note with their squad having a good balance of local and foreign players. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Toronto Nationals

Yuvraj Singh, Chirag Suri, Ravinderpal Singh, Salman Nazar, Rodrigo Thomas, Kieron Pollard, Calum MacLeod, Chris Green, Jasdeep Singh, Brendon McCullum, Heinrich Klaasen, Ghulam Shabber, Trent Boult, Manpreet Gony, Sandeep Lamichhane, Jeremy Gordon, Mark Montfort

Edmonton Royals

Kane Williamson, Faf du Plessis, Akash Gill, Sherfane Rutherford, James Neesham, Richie Berrington, Navneet Dhaliwal, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Anshuman Rath, Davy Jacobs, Safyaan Sharif, Ehsan Nawaz, Satsimranjit Dhindsa, Shahid Ahmadzai, Kyle Phillip.

Playing XI Updates

Toronto Nationals

Although they started off on a bad note, not many changes are expected from the Toronto Nationals. Yuvraj Singh seemed to be struggling with his back which could see Chris Green come in for him, if required. This could add another option in the bowling department as well. Rodrigo Thomas was decent against the Knights on Thursday and should continue to partner Brendon McCullum at the top of the order.

Advertisement

The bowling unit lacks an incisive bowler in the side although McClenaghan is more than capable of wrecking havoc amongst oppositions, which could be their only concern.

Possible XI: McCullum, Thomas, McLoed, Yuvraj/Green, Klassen, Pollard, Singh, Nazar, McClenaghan, Gordon and Montfort.

Edmonton Royals

With five oversees players a maximum possibility in the squad, Faf du Plessis and Kane Williamson are set to feature in the same T20 side for the first time. Along with them, the likes of Jimmy Neesham and Shadab Khan should be included with Sherfane Rutherford and Richie Berrington providing the impetus towards the end with their big hitting.

Former Proteas opener Davy Jacobs, who now plays for Canada, is an option to open the innings while Navneet Dhaliwal and Anshuman Rath are also ones to watch out for on Saturday.

Possible XI: Jacobs, du Plessis, Williamson, Gill/Rath, Berrington, Neesham, Shadab, Rutherford/Cutting, Dhaliwal, Ehsan and Sharif.

Match Details

Toronto Nationals vs Edmonton Royals, 3rd Match

27th July 2019, 10:00 PM IST

CCA Centre, Brampton, Ontario

Pitch Report

Although there some spin and swing for the bowlers, the short dimensions of the ground makes it more easier for the batsmen to play freely. Lots of runs are on the cards with chasing being preferred by both teams.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Although Heinrich Klassen is also good option to have in the side, Hong Kong keeper Anshuman Rath is the preferred choice. This enables fantasy players to pick more established players in the side while adding more points scoring options.

Batsmen: Both Kane Williamson and Faf du Plessis are picked in the side with both of them slated to bat in the top order. Provided he is passed fit, Yuvraj Singh is a good option along with the likes of Calum MacLeod and Brendon McCullum, who in particular will be looking to make up for his failure against Vancouver.

Allrounders: Jimmy Neesham is a must have in the side after his World Cup exploits. Along with him, Kieron Pollard is one to watch out for while Navneet Dhaliwal should feature in the playing XI with the Canadian capable of picking a wicket or two.

Bowlers: While Mitchell McClenaghan is a must have in the side, Jeremy Gordon is also a decent pick for this game. He was able to pick a wicket in the first game and looks good for more. One of Shadab Khan or Safyaan Sharif should suffice in rounding off the fantasy team.

Captain: Faf du Plessis is the preferred choice with the South African captain in fine form that could see him score well in the middle order. Apart from him, both Jimmy Neesham and Yuvraj Singh are decent options, considering their six-hitting abilities.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anshuman Rath, Faf du Plessis, Kane Williamson, Brendon McCullum, Calum MacLeod, Jimmy Neesham, Navneet Dhaliwal, Kieron Pollard, Shadab Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan and Jeremy Gordon. Captain: Faf du Plessis, Vice-Captain: Jimmy Neesham

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anshuman Rath, Faf du Plessis, Richie Berrington, Yuvraj Singh, Calum MacLeod, Jimmy Neesham, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Shadab Khan and Mark Montfort. Captain: Faf du Plessis, Vice-Captain: Yuvraj Singh