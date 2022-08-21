GMY vs MW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Maharaja Trophy T20 2022, Match 27

The Gulbarga Mystics (GMY) will take on the Mysore Warriors (MW) in the 27th match of the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, August 21. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GMY vs MW Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket, Dream11 fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report for the 27th match.

The Gulbarga Mystics have done immensely well so far in the tournament. They have won five of their eight matches and have 10 points to their account. Although they are level on points with both the Bengaluru Blasters and the Mysore Warriors, Mystics are second in the table due to their NRR of +0.499. They defeated the Mangalore United by 28 runs in their last match.

The Mysore Warriors have also had a similar campaign like the Gulbarga Mystics. They have 10 points under their belt, having won five of their eight matches, so fThe Warriorsiors are third in the table because their NRR of +0.444 is lower than that of the Bengaluru Blasters and the Gulbarga Mystics. They secured a thrilling victory by a narrow margin of two runs against the Hubli Tigers.

GMY vs MW Match Details, Match 27

The 27th match of the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 will be played on August 21 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match is set to take place at 3:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GMY vs MW, Maharaja Trophy T20 2022, Match 27

Date and Time: August 21, 2022, 3:00 pm IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Star Sports Network

GMY vs MW Pitch Report

The track at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is said to produce a balanced surface, which might favor the batters under certain conditions. Batters must be alert while facing the first few deliveries and play their strokes with necessary caution.

Last 5 matches

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 159.4

Average second innings score: 156.2

GMY vs MW Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Gulbarga Mystics: W-W-L-W-L

Mysore Warriors: W-W-L-L-W

GMY vs MW probable playing 11s for today’s match

Gulbarga Mystics Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Gulbarga Mystics Probable Playing 11

Jeswath Acharya, Devdutt Padikkal, Rohan Patil, Krishnan Shrijith (wk), Manish Pandey (c), Codanda Ajit Karthik, Manoj Bhandage, Ritesh Bhatkal, Shreesha Achar, Kushaal Wadhwani, Vidhwath Kaverappa.

Mysore Warriors Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Mysore Warriors Probable Playing 11

Aditya Goyal, Nihal Ullal (wk), Nitin Bhille, Pavan Deshpande, Karun Nair (c), Shubhang Hegde, Bharath Dhuri, Vidyadhar Patil, Prateek Jain, Shreyas Gopal, Shivraj

GMY vs MW Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Nihal Ullal (8 matches, 188 runs, Average: 26.86)

Nihal Ullal is a pretty decent wicketkeeper pick for your GMY vs MW Dream11 Fantasy. He has amassed 188 runs in eight matches and has been quite reliable with the bat.

Top Batter pick

Devdutt Padikkal (8 matches, 208 runs, Average: 41.60)

Young southpaw Devdutt Padikkal has recovered from a difficult start to find his groove in the campaign. He has now scored 208 runs at an average of 41.60 but needs to work on his strike rate, which is just shy of 115 at the moment.

Top All-rounder pick

Shreyas Gopal (8 matches, 128 runs and 8 wickets)

Shreyas Gopal has played plenty of matches in the Indian Premier League and he brings a lot of balance to the lineup. He has scored 128 runs and has also taken eight wickets so far this season.

Top Bowler pick

Vidhyadhar Patil (8 matches, 14 wickets, Average: 17.57)

Vidhyadhar Patil is the leading wicket-taker in the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 and could prove to be an important selection for your GMY vs MW Dream11 Fantasy. He has taken 14 wickets in eight matches, including the recent four-wicket haul against Hubli Tigers.

GMY vs MW match captain and vice-captain choices

Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey has been exceptional with the bat and is in the top 10 list of the highest run-scorers in the competition. The experienced international campaigner has amassed 234 runs in six innings at a stunning average of 58.50 and he has also batted with a wonderful strike rate of 157.05. Pandey will be a smart captaincy pick for your GMY vs MW Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Shubhang Hegde

Shubhang Hegde has proven to be instrumental in both departments for the Mysore Warriors. He has scored 105 runs at an average of 35 but has had the maximum impact with the ball in hand. Hegde is the joint third highest wicket-taker with 11 scalps to his name at a great average of 14.09.

5 Must-picks with players stats for GMY vs MW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Shubhang Hegde 105 runs and 11 wickets 566 points Shreyas Gopal 128 runs and 8 wickets 539 points Pavan Deshpande 327 runs 523 points Vidhyadhar Patil 14 wickets 511 points Manish Pandey 234 runs 378 points

GMY vs MW match expert tips

Pavan Deshpande could represent an underrated multiplier pick for your GMY vs MW Dream11 Fantasy Side. He is the highest scorer in the tournament with 327 runs in eight matches at an average of 54.50 but only 7.99% Dream11 users seem to have picked him as captain, which is surprisingly low.

GMY vs MW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 27, Head to Head League

GMY vs MW Dream11 Fantasy Pick - Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Nihal Ullal

Batters: Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Karun Nair

All-rounders: Shubhang Hegde, Shreyas Gopal, Pavan Deshpande, Manoj Bhandage

Bowlers: Vidhyadhar Patil, CA Karthik, Vidwath Kaverappa

GMY vs MW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 27, Grand League

GMY vs MW Dream11 Fantasy Pick - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Nihal Ullal

Batters: Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Karun Nair, Aditya Goyal

All-rounders: Shubhang Hegde, Shreyas Gopal, Pavan Deshpande

Bowlers: Vidhyadhar Patil, CA Karthik, Vidwath Kaverappa

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das