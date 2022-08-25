GMY vs MW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Maharaja Trophy T20 2022, Qualifier 2

The Gulbarga Mystics (GMY) will take on the Mysore Warriors (MW) in the second Qualifier of the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, August 25. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GMY vs MW Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XI for the second Qualifier.

Gulbarga Mystics finished second in the group stage, winning six of their 10 matches. They finished two points behind table-toppers Bengaluru Blasters’ tally of 14 points. In the Qualifier 1, the Mystics were no match for the Blasters who put up a stunning show with the bat. They ended up losing the match by 44 runs and will try to seek another route to the final in the second qualifier against the Mysore Warriors.

The Mysore Warriors, meanwhile, finished fourth in the group stage with five wins and five losses from 10 games. They finished level on points with the Hubli Tigers but ended lower because of their NRR. However, the Warriors defeated the Tigers in the eliminator fixture by five wickets and will be up against the Gulbarga Mystics in Qualifier 2.

GMY vs MW Match Details, Qualifier 2

The second Qualifier of the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 will be played on August 25 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match is set to take place at 7.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GMY vs MW, Maharaja Trophy T20 2022, Qualifier 2

Date and Time: August 25, 2022, 7.00 pm IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Star Sports Network

GMY vs MW Pitch Report

The track at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is said to be a balanced surface which might favor the batters under certain conditions. Batters must remain alert while facing the first few deliveries and play their strokes with necessary caution.

Last 5 matches

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 172.8

Average second innings score: 152.2

GMY vs MW Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Gulbarga Mystics: L-L-W-W-W

Mysore Warriors: W-L-L-W-W

GMY vs MW probable playing 11s for today’s match

Gulbarga Mystics Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Gulbarga Mystics Probable Playing 11

Rohan Patil, Jeswath Acharya, Krishnan Shrijith (wk), Manish Pandey (c), Manoj Bhandage, D Padikkal, Ritesh Bhatkal, Kushaal Wadhwani, Pranav Bhatia, Vidhwath Kaverappa, CA Karthik.

Mysore Warriors Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Mysore Warriors Probable Playing 11

Nihal Ullal (wk), Karun Nair (c), Pavan Deshpande, Shivraj S, Naga Bharath, Shubhang Hegde, Shreyas Gopal, Bharath Dhuri, Vidyadhar Patil, Aditya Goyal, Prateek Jain.

GMY vs MW Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Nihal Ullal (11 matches, 271 runs, Average: 30.11)

Nihal Ullal could prove to be an excellent wicketkeeper pick for your GMY vs MW Dream11 Fantasy. He has scored 271 runs in 11 games at an average of 30.11.

Top Batter pick

Pavan Deshpande (11 matches, 396 runs, Average: 44)

Pavan Deshpande is the second-highest run-scorer in the competition. He has collected 396 runs in 10 innings at an average of 44. He has four half-centuries to his name so far.

Top All-rounder pick

Shubhang Hegde (11 matches, 111 runs and 14 wickets)

Shubhang Hegde is a fantastic all-rounder who has been on top of his game in recent weeks. He has slammed 111 runs for the Mysore Warriors and has also taken 14 wickets at an average of 15.64 and an economy rate of 5.36.

Top Bowler pick

Vidyadhar Patil (11 matches, 16 wickets, Average: 22.25)

Vidyadhar Patil is the joint highest wicket-taker in the Maharaja Trophy T20 along with Shreyas Gopal and Jagadeesha Suchith. He has picked up 16 wickets in 11 matches already at an average of 22.25. He is a consistent wicket-taker for his team.

GMY vs MW match captain and vice-captain choices

Shreyas Gopal

Like Vidyadhar Patil, Shreyas Gopal is also the joint highest wicket-taker in the competition. He has also taken 16 wickets at a stunning average of 17.56 and at a strike rate of 13.1. He has also added 221 runs at an average of close to 25 and at a strike rate of over 135. Gopal could prove to be a fantastic captaincy pick for your GMY vs MW Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Shubhang Hegde

Shubhang Hegde has been extremely consistent and has been quite impressive with both the bat and the ball. With the ball, especially, Hegde averages a fantastic 15.64 and also has a terrific economy rate.

5 Must-picks with players stats for GMY vs MW Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Shreyas Gopal 221 runs and 16 wickets 817 points Shubhang Hegde 111 runs and 14 wickets 649 points Pavan Deshpande 396 runs 591 points Vidyadhar Patil 16 wickets 553 points Nihal Ullal 271 runs 549 points

GMY vs MW match expert tips

While both Manish Pandey and Devdutt Padikkal might look like extremely appealing picks for your GMY vs MW Dream11 Fantasy, they haven’t exactly been consistent. Pandey can be selected in the team but making him a multiplier choice could prove to be a risky affair.

GMY vs MW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Qualifier 2, Head to Head League

GMY vs MW Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Nihal Ullal

Batters: Pavan Deshpande, Rohan Patil, Manish Pandey, J Acharya

All-rounders: Shreyas Gopal, Shubhang Hegde, Manoj Bhandage

Bowlers: Vidyadhar Patil, V Kaverappa, Aditya Goyal

GMY vs MW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Qualifier 2, Grand League

GMY vs MW Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Nihal Ullal

Batters: Pavan Deshpande, Rohan Patil, Manish Pandey

All-rounders: Shreyas Gopal, Shubhang Hegde, Manoj Bhandage, Ritesh Bhatkal

Bowlers: Vidyadhar Patil, V Kaverappa, Aditya Goyal

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das