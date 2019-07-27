GT20 2019: Montreal Tigers vs Brampton Wolves: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI Updates & Fantasy Cricket Tips - July 28th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 34 // 27 Jul 2019, 17:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fantasy Cricket Tipszzzz

In the second game of the first double-header of GLT20, Montreal Tigers play Brampton Wolves, who make their debut in the competition. While Montreal have already played a game in this season, the Wolves will look to start off on the right note with the likes of Lendl Simmons and Shahid Afridi in their ranks. Well-balanced on paper, Brampton Wolves look the part with Daren Sammy also in their teams to counter the wit of George Bailey, who captains the Tigers. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for this game.

Squads to choose from:

Montreal Tigers:

George Bailey, Kyle Coetzer, Arslan Khan, Ashtan Deosammy, Sean Abbott, Thisara Perera, Keemo Paul, Mohammad Naveed, Nizakat Khan, Nikhil Dutta, Niroshan Dickwella, Matthew Cross, Sunil Narine, Fawad Ahmed, Steven Taylor, Dillon Heyliger

Brampton Wolves:

Lendl Simmons, Andre Fletcher, Babar Hayat, George Munsey, Nitish Kumar, Abraash Khan, Armaan Kapoor, Daren Sammy, Shakib Al Hasan, Colin Munro, Rohan Mustafa, Shahid Afridi, Timil Patel, Wahab Riaz, Zahoor Khan, Faisal Jamkhandi

Playing XI Updates:

Montreal Tigers:

The Scottish duo of Coetzer and Cross should open the batting for the Tigers. Under the captaincy of George Bailey, the team looks well equipped with the likes of Steven Taylor and Keemo Paul in their ranks. Their depth in batting with Sean Abbott and Keemo Paul slated to bat in the lower order. In Fawad Ahmed, they possess a proven leg-spinner who starred in the previous edition as they look to win against the Wolves.

Advertisement

Possible XI: Coetzer, Narine, Cross, Heyliger, Bailey, Bhupinder, Abbott, Devcich, Dutta, Naveed and Fawad.

Brampton Wolves:

Shahid Afridi headlines the new boys as they aim to start on the right note. They have an explosive batting unit consisting of Lendl Simmons and Colin Munro at the top of the order. Their bowling unit, led by Afridi, looks well-balanced with Wahab Riaz and Zahoor Khan also in their ranks. Associate players such as George Munsey and Babar Hayat also could feature in this game while local stars Nitish Kumar and Timil Patel stand a chance at make their debut. With a debut win in their sights, all sights will be upon Shahid Afridi as he takes up the responsibility of the spin department.

Possible XI: Munro, Simmons, Fletcher, Munsey, Nitish, Mustafa, Afridi, Wahab, Zahoor, Timil and Faisal.

Match Details:

Montreal Tigers vs Brampton Wolves, Match 4

28th July 2019, 2:00 AM IST

CCA Centre, Brampton, Wolves

Pitch Report:

Another high-scoring game is expected from both sides with the firepower they possess. 180 is par on this surface given the dimensions of the ground.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Both Andre Fletcher and Matthew Cross are picked in the side with their ability to clear the boundary being taken into consideration. While Cross does bat deep down the order, he could be promoted towards the death overs which makes him a decent option.

Batsmen: Anton Devcich is a proven performer in this format and can also chip in with his left-arm spin. Along with him, George Bailey and West Indian opener Lendl Simmons are also viable options in the batting unit. Scotland batsman George Munsey, who is known for his aggressive batting is one to watch out for as well.

Allrounders: Sunil Narine started the tournament on a high and looks good for more runs and wickets. He is a must have in the side along with Brampton captain Shahid Afridi. Sean Abbott's death bowling ability is crucial as well which makes him the third and final pick in the allrounders department ahead of Rohan Mustafa.

Bowlers: Fawad Ahmed was at his economical best on Friday and should be picked in this game as well. Zahoor Khan, who plies his trade for UAE, is also a decent selection while the left arm pace of Wahab Riaz should be backed to pick a wicket or two on Saturday.

Captain: Sunil Narine's allround abilities make him the perfect captaincy material along with Lendl Simmons and Andre Fletcher. While Simmons did score a good number of runs in last year's GT20, Fletcher is more than capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order to warranty the mantle of captain or vice-captain.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matthew Cross, Andre Fletcher, Lendl Simmons, George Bailey, Anton Devcich, Sunil Narine, Shahid Afridi, Sean Abbott, Fawad Ahmed, Zahoor Khan and Wahab Riaz. Captain: Sunil Narine, Vice-Captain: Lendl Simmons

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Andre Fletcher, Matthew Cross, Lendl Simmons, Anton Devcich, George Munsey, Sunil Narine, Shahid Afridi, Sean Abbott, Fawad Ahmed, Wahab Riaz and Zahoor Khan. Captain: Andre Fletcher, Vice-Captain: Sunil Narine