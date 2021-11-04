GUJ vs KER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11 and pitch report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Elite Group D

Gujarat will take on Kerala in the Elite Group D match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 at Palam A Ground in Delhi on Thursday.

Finishing third with 12 points in the Elite Group C standings, Gujarat failed to qualify for the knockouts last year.

With three wins and two defeats, Kerala, with the presence of several experienced players in their squad, finished third in the Elite Group E standings with 12 points.

GUJ vs KER probable playing 11 today

GUJ XI

Dhruv Raval (wk), Priyank Panchal, Ripal Patel, Rahul Shah, Het Patel, Chirag Gandhi, Piyush Chawla, Hardik Patel, Roosh Kalaria, Siddharth Desai, Karan Patel

KER XI

Robin Uthappa, Mohammad Azharuddeen, Sanju Samson (c), Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, Jalaj Saxena, Akhil MS, KM Asif, Basil Thampi, Unnikrishnan Manukrishnan, Sudhesan Midhun

Match details

GUJ vs KER, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Elite Group D

Date and Time: November 4, 2021, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Palam A Ground, Delhi

Pitch report

The surface is suited to the bowlers. Batters will need to bide their time on the track, and will also have to time their shots well in order to find gaps in the field. Bowling first will be a wise idea for both camps. A score of 150 could prove to be par on this venue.

Today’s GUJ vs KER Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sanju Samson is among the most prolific white-ball cricketers in the country. The captain of Rajasthan Royals, Samson scored 484 runs at an average of over 40 in IPL 2021. In T20s, the 26-year-old has over 4500 runs, scoring three centuries in the process. He should be the first captaincy choice for your GUJ vs KER Dream11 Fantasy Side.

Batters

Robin Uthappa is among the most experienced cricketers in the entire tournament. He recently played two extremely important knocks for Chennai Super Kings, who ended up winning the IPL trophy once again. Uthappa knows which bowling weaknesses to exploit well.

All-rounders

Ripal Patel is a pretty talented all-round asset who was the leading run-scorer for Gujarat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year. He had amassed 145 runs in five matches at an average of 36.25.

Bowlers

KM Asif has plenty of experience playing for Kerala. He was also included in the Chennai Super Kings squad and the mentorship experience there definitely aided his bowling.

Top 5 best players to pick in GUJ vs KER Dream11 prediction team

Sanju Samson (KER)

Robin Uthappa (KER)

Jalaj Saxena (KER)

Ripal Patel (GUJ)

Mohammad Azharuddeen (KER)

Important stats for GUJ vs KER Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Azharuddeen: 214 runs last season

Robin Uthappa: 161 runs last season

Ripal Patel: 145 runs last season

Sanju Samson: 128 runs last season

GUJ vs KER Dream11 prediction

GUJ vs KER Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Azharuddeen, Sanju Samson, Chirag Gandhi, Sachin Baby, Robin Uthappa, Ripal Patel, Jalaj Saxena, Siddharth Desai, KM Asif, Basil Thampi, Roosh Kalaria

Captain: Sanju Samson, Vice-Captain: Robin Uthappa

GUJ vs KER Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Azharuddeen, Sanju Samson, Chirag Gandhi, Sachin Baby, Robin Uthappa, Ripal Patel, Piyush Chawla, Siddharth Desai, Sudhesan Midhun, KM Asif, Basil Thampi

Captain: Ripal Patel, Vice-Captain: Mohammad Azharuddeen

Edited by Prem Deshpande