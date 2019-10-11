GUY vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's CPL Final - October 13th, 2019

The Final of CPL 2019 pits hot favourites Guyana Amazon Warriors against the formidable Barbados Tridents in a mouth-watering clash for the CPL Trophy. While Guyana hasn't lost a game this season, they will be wary of the threat that the Tridents will pose coming into this marquee clash.

Both teams have faced off in three games with the table-toppers, Guyana Amazon Warriors coming out victorious in each and every game. Brandon King and Romario Shephard led the way in the previous game as they out-batted Barbados from contention. Coming into this game, both sides will fancy their chances with the better team on the day winning the game and form not coming into play. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for GAW vs BAR.

Squads to choose from:

Guyana Amazon Warriors:

Chris Green, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Shoaib Malik (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Ben Laughlin, Shadab Khan, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Imran Tahir, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Keagan Simmons, Veerasammy Permaul, Anthony Bramble, Clinton Pestano and Saurabh Netrawalkar.

Barbados Tridents:

Jason Holder (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Asif Ali, Wahab Riaz, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Ashley Nurse, Josh Bishop, Imad Wasim, Jonathan Carter, Chemar Holder, Leniko Boucher, Roshon Primus, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves, Harry Gurney, Daniel Christian and Hayden Walsh

Playing XI Updates:

Guyana Amazon Warriors:

No changes are expected from Guyana after a sensational win in the Qualifier against the very same opposition. All eyes will be upon Brandon King, who hit a hundred at the top of the order to kill the game in the first innings itself.

He has been ably supported by the rest of the side as well with the likes of Malik and Hemraj scoring in excess of 250 runs. Much is expected from the duo of Nicolas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer while Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shephard provide the impetus towards the end of the innings. Given the nature of the surface, Chris Green and Imran Tahir will once again be the key with Malik and Hemraj chipping in as well.

Possible XI: King, Hemraj, Hetmyer, Malik(C), Pooran (WK), Rutherford, Paul, Green, Odean, Shepherd and Tahir.

Barbados Tridents:

As for the Tridents, they will be sweating on the fitness of JP Duminy. He suffered an injury against TKR in the previous game and is a huge doubt for the final. If he isn't passed fit, Daniel Christian could be the ideal guy to replace him. In Alex Hales, Shai Hope and Johnson Charles, they have a good top three with the likes of Shakib, Nurse and Holder providing the balance in the side with their all-round abilities. Gurney and Walsh have been sensational for them and will be crucial to their fortunes come Sunday.

Possible XI: Hales, Charles, Hope (WK), Shakib, Duminy/Christian, Nurse, Reifer, Holder(C), Gurney, Walsh and Carter.

Match Details:

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents, CPL 2019 Final

13th October 2019, 2:30 AM IST

Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, Trinidad

Pitch Report:

The pitch does favour the spinners heavily although the teams should target a score of around 160-170. Although chasing is the preferred option generally, the magnitude of the match could force captains to set a total and defend them at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Johnson Charles is the top runscorer for the Barbados Tridents this year and is a great option for the fantasy team as well. Along with him, one of Nicolas Pooran or Shai Hope could also fit the bill with both individuals being regarded as two of the best in West Indies cricket.

Batsmen: Shimron Hetmyer and Alex Hales haven't performed anywhere near what they are capable of this year. Both of them have ample experience to bank on as they are picked in the side for this game. Brandon King, who has scored 453 runs so far, is another viable option while Ashley Nurse's off-spin could also open up another outlet to earn fantasy points in this game.

Allrounders: With JP Duminy's fitness still a doubt, Shakib Al Hasan warranties a place in the side. Along with him, the two captains, Jason Holder and Shoaib Malik are also useful options to have considering their form in CPL 2019. While Holder is third on the list for most wickets, Malik has scored more than 300 runs and looks good for more. Chanderpaul Hemraj, with his left-arm spin, is also a worthwhile option.

Bowlers: Chris Green, Imran Tahir and Hayden Walsh find themselves in the top five of the wicket-takers charts. They pick themselves owing to their superior form. While the fourth option could well be Harry Gurney for this game, one of Romario Shepherd or even Raymon Reifer could do the trick.

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan and Shimron Hetmyer are the two front-runners for captaincy given their ability to play spin better than most players involved in the game. Walking along the same lines, Guyana captain, Shoaib Malik also fits the bill while Imran Tahir is an outside option as well for this game.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Johnson Charles, Alex Hales, Ashley Nurse, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Shoaib Malik, Shakib Al Hasan, Hayden Walsh, Harry Gurney, Chris Green and Imran Tahir. Captain: Shimron Hetmyer, Vice-Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Johnson Charles, Alex Hales, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Shoaib Malik, Shakib Al Hasan, Hayden Walsh, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shephard and Imran Tahir. Captain: Shoaib Malik, Vice-Captain: Shakib Al Hasan