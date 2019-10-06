GUY vs BAR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's CPL Match - Oct 7th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The first Qualifier of CPL 2019 sees table-toppers Guyana Amazon Warriors put their unbeaten streak on the line as they host Barbados Tridents in a mouth-watering clash at the Providence Stadium.

Barbados have the home side to thank as the Warriors made light work of Trinbago, who in turn had to settle for a place in the eliminator. The Warriors are yet to lose a match in CPL 2019 with the all-round performances being the key for them.

Yet, they face their toughest test this season in a Barbados Tridents side high on confidence. Barbados have won their last last two games and are on high morale as well, making this clash an even contest prior to the game. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team.

Squads to choose from

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Chris Green, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Shoaib Malik (C), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Ben Laughlin, Shadab Khan, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Brandon King, Imran Tahir, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Keagan Simmons, Veerasammy Permaul, Anthony Bramble, Clinton Pestano and Saurabh Netrawalkar.

Barbados Tridents

Jason Holder (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Asif Ali, Wahab Riaz, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Ashley Nurse, Josh Bishop, Imad Wasim, Jonathan Carter, Chemar Holder, Leniko Boucher, Roshon Primus, Raymon Reifer, Justin Greaves, Harry Gurney, Daniel Christian and Hayden Walsh

Playing XI Updates

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Guyana should be expected to field their strongest side after rotating their squad over the last two games. Romario Shephard should be back for this game at the expense of Odean Smith while the rest of the side should remain the side.

There is a chance that Qais Ahmed plays instead of Ben Laughlin, although it has been all about Imran Tahir and Chris Green with the ball in hand. The depth in their batting line up is formidable with Chris Green, who bats at number eight, also capable of clearing the boundary with ease. All eyes will be upon Shimron Hetmyer, who is due for a big score for his side this year.

Possible XI: King, Hemraj, Hetmyer, Malik(C), Pooran(WK), Rutherford, Paul, Green, Shepherd, Tahir and Laughlin/Qais.

Barbados Tridents

Barbados shouldn't be making any changes to the side that featured against Trinbago Knight Riders earlier in the week. With Shakib Al Hasan and Hayden Walsh forming a fearsome partnership, Barbados have done well with the ball in hand off late.

In addition to the duo, Jason Holder and Harry Gurney have also picked wickets consistently. Although Alex Hales isn't in the best of form, his fellow opening partner, Johnson Charles has been in good form along with JP Duminy. Barbados are considered as slight underdogs for this game, although their balance in the side should serve them well on Sunday.

Possible XI: Hales, Charles (WK), Shakib, Duminy, Carter, Greaves, Holder (C), Nurse, Walsh, Reifer and Gurney.

Match Details

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents, Qualifier 1

7th October 2019, 1.00 PM IST

Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous games, the pitch is on the slower side and should serve the spinners nicely and teams would love to bat first and set a total with 160 being par on this surface.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Johnson Charles is the preferred choice for this game given his form in recent games. Although Nicolas Pooran did put in a Man of the Match performance on Friday, Charles should be backed to score some runs.

Batsmen: Shimron Hetmyer and Alex Hales haven't had the best of runs this season but are two of the best in the business. While King and Hemraj are great options as well, Carter should suffice as the final batting option.

Allrounders: JP Duminy has scored heavily in the middle order and also contributed with the ball in hand. While Shakib Al Hasan has also done well his arrival in CPL 2019, the likes of Shoaib Malik and Keemo Paul are also great options in this crucial game.

Bowlers: Imran Tahir and Chris Green have twenty six wickets between them and are the only bowlers who are bound to bowl four overs for the Guyanese side. Hayden Walsh is another spinner who has excelled in CPL 2019. Along with him, one of Harry Gurney or Jason Holder should round the team off.

Captain: Alex Hales is due for a big score in CPL 2019 with the Englishman critically underwhelming for Barbados Tridents. Along with him, Shimron Hetmyer and JP Duminy are great options as well for this game considering their ability to play spin well.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Johnson Charles, Alex Hales, Shimron Hetmyer, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Sherfane Rutherford, Shakib Al Hasan, JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, Hayden Walsh, Harry Gurney and Chris Green. Captain: JP Duminy, Vice-Captain: Shakib Al Hasan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicolas Pooran, Johnson Charles, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Chanderpaul Hemraj, JP Duminy, Shakib Al Hasan, Keemo Paul, Chris Green, Imran Tahir and Harry Gurney. Captain : Shimron Hetmyer, Vice-Captain: Alex Hales