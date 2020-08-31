GUY vs BAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CPL 2020 Match - Sept 2nd, 2020

The second game on a double-header Tuesday features a repeat of the CPL 2019 final as the Guyana Amazon Warriors take on the defending champions Barbados Tridents at the Brian Lara Stadium.

Despite both sides boasting of well-rounded rosters, they haven't been at their best in this tournament. While the Warriors have managed three wins in seven games, the Tridents are placed fifth on the points table with just two wins so far.

Both sides come into this game with contrasting fortunes. The Tridents weren't able to chase down a paltry 92 against the Zouks in their previous game, which should give them added impetus to perform well this time around. However, they come across a rampant Nicholas Pooran, who struck a whirlwind hundred in his previous outing.

With two valuable points on offer, both teams should field their strongest sides in what should be a nail-biting encounter in Trinidad.

Squads to choose from

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Green, Kissoondath Magram, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Naveen Ul Haq, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmeade Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Jasdeep Singh

Barbados Tridents

Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Corey Anderson, Shamarh Brooks, Mitchell Santner, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Hayden Walsh Jr, Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Shayan Jahangir

Predicted Playing XI

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Brandon King, Kevin Sinclair, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Ross Taylor, Keemo Paul, Chris Green (C), Naveen-ul-Haq, Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir and Ashmead Nedd

Barbados Tridents

Shai Hope, Johnson Charles (WK), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (C), Corey Anderson, Ashley Nurse, Shamarh Brooks, Hayden Walsh, Rashid Khan, Mitchell Santner and Raymon Reifer

Match Details

Match: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Barbados Tridents

Date: 2nd September 2020, at 3:00 AM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

With this being the second match of the day, the pitch could be a tad slower with spin expected to play a significant part in the proceedings. However, it isn't all gloomy for the batsmen with the ball likely to skid on nicely to the bat under lights.

The toss shouldn't matter a great deal, with the conditions not expected to change much. 150 is expected to be a decent score at this ground.

