GUY vs BR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CPL 2022, Match 30

The 30th match of CPL 2022 will see the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) face the Barbados Royals (BR) at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday, September 25. Ahead of the much-awaited match, here's everything you need to know about the GUY vs BR Dream11 prediction.

The Barbados Royals are already assured of top spot in the CPL 2022 points table. Although their overseas stars Quinton de Kock and David Miller are not available, the Barbados Royals put in a good performance in their previous CPL game. While they will be keen to end the group stage on a high, the Royals come across the Guyana Amazon Warriors, who have won all their games at the Providence Stadium this season. Shimron Hetmyer and co will start as the favorites, although they will be wary of the Barbados Royals' well-oiled bowling unit. All in all, a cracking game beckons between the two sides in Guyana.

GUY vs BR Match Details, CPL 2022

The 30th match of CPL 2022 has the Guyana Amazon Warriors taking on the Barbados Royals at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GUY vs BR, CPL 2022, Match 30

Date and Time: 26th September 2022, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Live Streaming: Fancode

GUY vs BR Pitch Report

The first innings scores in Guyana this season read 156, 178, 163, 194 and 173, suggesting a good batting track. Spinners have enjoyed the conditions recently, accounting for 17 out of 23 wickets in the last two games. The record is skewed towards the sides batting first, but the pitch should not change much during the game.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 4

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 1

1st-innings score: 173

2nd-innings score: 154

GUY vs BR Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Guyana Amazon Warriors: LLWWW

Barbados Royals: WWLWW

GUY vs BR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Guyana Amazon Warriors injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Guyana Amazon Warriors probable playing 11

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Keemo Paul, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir, Junior Sinclair and Gudakesh Motie.

Barbados Royals injury/team news

A few changes are expected with the Barbados Royals already assured of a top-two finish.

Barbados Royals probable playing 11

Rakheem Cornwall, Kyle Mayers (c), Harry Tector, Azam Khan, Jason Holder, Corbin Bosch, Devon Thomas (wk), Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hayden Walsh, Nyeem Young and Obed McCoy.

GUY vs BR Dream11 match top picks, CPL 2022

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (60(42) in the previous game vs TKR)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been in brilliant form of late with scores of 52 and 60 in this last two CPL outings. He has a strike-rate of 162.3 in CPL 2022, holding him in good stead. With the Afghan keeper known for his explosiveness at the top of the order, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Top Batter Pick

Harry Tector (47 off 44 balls in the previous match vs SKN)

Harry Tector got some runs in the previous game, scoring 47 runs against the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. He has been in good form all year, impressing for Ireland in T20Is. With Tector likely to take up a top-order spot, he is a good pick for your GUY vs BR Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Odean Smith (22 off seven balls and 1/21 in the previous match vs TKR)

Odean Smith has scores of 42(16) and 22(7) in his last two outings in the CPL. While he boasts a strike rate in excess of 190, Odean has chipped in with wickets with the ball too. Given his form, Odean could be a handy pick in your GUY vs BR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Nyeem Young (3/5 in the previous match vs SKN)

Nyeem Young had a good outing against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, picking up three wickets. While he is still young and raw, Young has the required skill-set to excel at the Providence Stadium. With Young likely to play a prominent role again, he is a top pick for your GUY vs BR Dream11 prediction team.

GUY vs BR match captain and vice-captain choices

Kyle Mayers

Kyle Mayers has been one of the standout players in CPL 2022 with 311 runs and five wickets to his name. The southpaw is striking at 134 this season and has scored three fifties too. With Mayers capable of scoring big runs, he is a good captaincy choice for your GUY vs BR Dream11 prediction team.

Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib Al Hasan, like Azam Khan, comes into this game on the back of a good performance, picking three wickets and scoring 35 runs. He has picked up six wickets in three CPL 2022 matches and is likely to bat in the top-order. With the conditions suiting him, Shakib is a bound to be a popular captain or vice-captain choice in most GUY vs BR Dream11 prediction teams.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GUY vs BR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Kyle Mayers 311 runs in 9 matches Shimron Hetmyer 219 runs in 8 matches Odean Smith 102 runs in 8 matches Obed McCoy 13 wickets in 8 matches Shakib al Hasan 3/20 in the previous match

GUY vs BR match expert tips for CPL 2022, Match 30

Guyana Amazon Warriors' bowling attack is spin-dependant, with the previous game seeing as many as 17 overs of spin being bowled against Trinbago Knight Riders. Azam Khan has an inferior record against left-arm spin, striking at less than 100 in T20s. With Shakib al Hasan, Gudakesh Motie and possibly Chandrapaul Hemraj in the opposition ranks, Azam can be avoided in your GUY vs BR Dream11 prediction team.

GUY vs BR Dream11 Prediction Today (CPL 2022)

GUY vs BR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

GUY vs BR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Mayers, Harry Tector

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Jason Holder, Odean Smith

Bowler: Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Nyeem Young

GUY vs BR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

GUY vs BR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Shimron Hetmyer, Kyle Mayers, Azam Khan

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Jason Holder, Rakheem Cornwall

Bowlers: Gudakesh Motie, Obed McCoy, Imran Tahir

