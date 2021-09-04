GUY vs BR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Guyana Amazon Warriors will face the Barbados Royals in the 16th match of the Caribbean Premier League on 4th September at Warner Park.

The Warriors have won two of their five matches and are in fourth place in the rankings. They suffered their third loss in the previous match against the Kings by 51 runs.

Meanwhile, the Royals are having one of the worst seasons in team history, with only one win in five games. They recorded two consecutive losses in their first two games before registering a 15-run victory against the Jamaica Tallawahs.

GUY vs BR Probable Playing 11 Today

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Chandrapaul Hemraj, Mohammad Hafeez, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (C& WK), Brandon King, Shoaib Malik, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Gudakesh Motie

Barbados Royals

Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder (C), Azam Khan (WK), Smit Patel, Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer, Jake Lintott, Nyeem Young, Oshane Thomas

Match Details

GUY vs BR, CPL

Date and Time: 5th September, 12:00 am IST

Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre

Pitch Report

Seven of the 14 games at the Warner Park have been won by the side that bats first. The surface is on the balanced side and will help both the bowlers and batsman. Batting will be easier in the initial stages while spinners will come into play as the game progresses. The team that wins the toss is likely to choose to bat first.

Today’s GUY vs BR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran is the best wicket-keeper option. He is a talented wicket-keeper who has also contributed with his batting performance for the Warriors. In the previous game, he scored a 26-ball 41 against the Lucia Kings and could be a threat at any point of the game.

Batsmen

Shimron Hetmyer: Hetmyer has been in terrific form and has scored 146 runs in the last five encounters.

Glenn Phillips: Glenn has been performing really well. He has scored 127 runs so far and will be someone to look out for.

All-rounders

Mohammad Hafeez: Hafeez, a strong all-rounder who bowls off-spin and bats efficiently, will be a key player for this match. He has amassed 137 runs and grabbed four wickets in his last five games.

Jason Holder: Jason Holder has the potential to be a game-changer in this battle. Though he has yet to get going with the bat, the lanky all-rounder has three wickets in the competition and will be looking to add more to that tally.

Bowlers

Romario Shepherd: Romario is a top-notch bowler for the Warriors. He has a total of nine wickets in only three matches and will be aiming to keep up his excellent form.

Nyeem Young: Young made his Royals debut against the Patriots in the team's previous game. He was successful as he grabbed three wickets for the team.

Top 5 best players to pick in GUY vs BR Dream11 prediction team

Romario Shepherd: 3 matches, 333 points

Mohammad Hafeez: 3 matches, 316 points

Odean Smith: 5 matches, 300 points

Jason Holder: 5 matches, 204 points

Glenn Phillips: 5 matches, 193 points

Important stats for GUY vs BR Dream11 prediction team

Mohammad Hafeez: 5 matches, 137 runs, 5 wickets

Shimron Hetmyer: 5 matches, 146 runs

Glenn Phillips: 5 matches, 127 runs

Romario Shepherd: 3 matches, 9 wickets

Odean Smith: 5 matches, 6 wickets

GUY vs BR Dream11 Prediction Today

GUY vs BR Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Smit Patel, Azam Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Glenn Phillips, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Mohammad Hafeez, Jason Holder, Imran Tahir, Nyeem Young, Romario Shepherd

Captain: Mohammad Hafeez Vice-Captain: Jason Holder

GUY vs BR Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Azam Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Glenn Phillips, Johnson Charles, Mohammad Hafeez, Odean Smith, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Amir, Romario Shepherd

Captain: Glenn Phillips Vice-Captain: Romario Shepherd

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee