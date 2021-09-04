GUY vs BR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Guyana Amazon Warriors will face the Barbados Royals in the 16th match of the Caribbean Premier League on 4th September at Warner Park.
The Warriors have won two of their five matches and are in fourth place in the rankings. They suffered their third loss in the previous match against the Kings by 51 runs.
Meanwhile, the Royals are having one of the worst seasons in team history, with only one win in five games. They recorded two consecutive losses in their first two games before registering a 15-run victory against the Jamaica Tallawahs.
GUY vs BR Probable Playing 11 Today
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Chandrapaul Hemraj, Mohammad Hafeez, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (C& WK), Brandon King, Shoaib Malik, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Gudakesh Motie
Barbados Royals
Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Glenn Phillips, Jason Holder (C), Azam Khan (WK), Smit Patel, Ashley Nurse, Raymon Reifer, Jake Lintott, Nyeem Young, Oshane Thomas
Match Details
GUY vs BR, CPL
Date and Time: 5th September, 12:00 am IST
Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre
Pitch Report
Seven of the 14 games at the Warner Park have been won by the side that bats first. The surface is on the balanced side and will help both the bowlers and batsman. Batting will be easier in the initial stages while spinners will come into play as the game progresses. The team that wins the toss is likely to choose to bat first.
Today’s GUY vs BR Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Nicholas Pooran is the best wicket-keeper option. He is a talented wicket-keeper who has also contributed with his batting performance for the Warriors. In the previous game, he scored a 26-ball 41 against the Lucia Kings and could be a threat at any point of the game.
Batsmen
Shimron Hetmyer: Hetmyer has been in terrific form and has scored 146 runs in the last five encounters.
Glenn Phillips: Glenn has been performing really well. He has scored 127 runs so far and will be someone to look out for.
All-rounders
Mohammad Hafeez: Hafeez, a strong all-rounder who bowls off-spin and bats efficiently, will be a key player for this match. He has amassed 137 runs and grabbed four wickets in his last five games.
Jason Holder: Jason Holder has the potential to be a game-changer in this battle. Though he has yet to get going with the bat, the lanky all-rounder has three wickets in the competition and will be looking to add more to that tally.
Bowlers
Romario Shepherd: Romario is a top-notch bowler for the Warriors. He has a total of nine wickets in only three matches and will be aiming to keep up his excellent form.
Nyeem Young: Young made his Royals debut against the Patriots in the team's previous game. He was successful as he grabbed three wickets for the team.
Top 5 best players to pick in GUY vs BR Dream11 prediction team
Romario Shepherd: 3 matches, 333 points
Mohammad Hafeez: 3 matches, 316 points
Odean Smith: 5 matches, 300 points
Jason Holder: 5 matches, 204 points
Glenn Phillips: 5 matches, 193 points
Important stats for GUY vs BR Dream11 prediction team
Mohammad Hafeez: 5 matches, 137 runs, 5 wickets
Shimron Hetmyer: 5 matches, 146 runs
Glenn Phillips: 5 matches, 127 runs
Romario Shepherd: 3 matches, 9 wickets
Odean Smith: 5 matches, 6 wickets
GUY vs BR Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Smit Patel, Azam Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Glenn Phillips, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Mohammad Hafeez, Jason Holder, Imran Tahir, Nyeem Young, Romario Shepherd
Captain: Mohammad Hafeez Vice-Captain: Jason Holder
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Azam Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Glenn Phillips, Johnson Charles, Mohammad Hafeez, Odean Smith, Imran Tahir, Mohammad Amir, Romario Shepherd
Captain: Glenn Phillips Vice-Captain: Romario Shepherd