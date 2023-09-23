GUY vs JAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Caribbean Premier League, Qualifier 2

The 2nd Qualifier match of the Caribbean Premier League will see Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) squaring off against Jamaica Tallawahs (JAM) at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Saturday, September 23.

Ahead of this match, here's all you need to know about the GUY vs JAM Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Guyana Amazon Warriors have won eight of their last 11 matches of the season. Jamaica Tallawahs, on the other hand, have won five of their last 11 matches of the tournament.

Jamaica Tallawahs will give it their all to win the match, but Guyana Amazon Warriors are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

GUY vs JAM Match Details

The 2nd Qualifier match of the Caribbean Premier League will be played on September 23 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The game is set to take place at 5:00 AM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GUY vs JAM, Qualifier 2

Date and Time: 23rd September 2023, 5:00 AM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders, where a total of 333 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

GUY vs JAM Form Guide

GUY - Won 8 of their last 11 matches

JAM - Won 5 of their last 11 matches

GUY vs JAM Probable Playing XI

GUY Playing XI

No injury updates

Shimron Hetmyer, Saim Ayub, Matthew Nandu, Romario Shepherd, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Azam Khan (wk), G Moti-Kanhai, Imran Tahir (c), Odean Smith

JAM Playing XI

No injury updates

Brandon King (c), A Jangoo, Jermaine Blackwood, Shamarh Brooks, Imad Wasim, Fabian Allen, Chris Green, Raymon Reifer, Mohammad Amir, K Pitman, Salman Irshad

GUY vs JAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Hope

S Hope is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. S Brooks is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Ayub

B King and S Ayub are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Hales played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

I Wasim

D Pretorius and I Wasim are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Shepherd is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

C Green

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are I Tahir and C Green. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Amir is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GUY vs JAM match captain and vice-captain choices

S Hope

S Hope will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He has earned 632 points in the last 10 matches.

I Wasim

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make I Wasim the vice-captain as he will bat in the middle order and will bowl his full quota of overs. The pitch is expected to assist spinners, so you can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 820 points in the last 10 matches.

5 Must-Picks for GUY vs JAM, Qualifier 2

S Ayub

C Green

D Pretorius

S Hope

I Wasim

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick maximum all-rounders. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Hope

Batters: S Ayub, B King, A Hales

All-rounders: D Pretorius, I Wasim, F Allen, R Shepherd

Bowlers: C Green, M Amir, I Tahir

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Hope

Batters: S Ayub, A Hales

All-rounders: D Pretorius, I Wasim, F Allen, R Shepherd

Bowlers: C Green, M Amir, I Tahir, G Motie