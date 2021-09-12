GUY vs JAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CPL 2021, Match 29

Match 29 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021 has Jamaica Tallawahs taking on Guyana Amazon Warriors at Warner Park in St Kitts on Sunday.

The Amazon Warriors came up with a splendid performance in the reverse CPL fixture, with captain Nicholas Pooran starring with a fifty. They will be looking to seal a top-four spot with another win today. But the Warriors face a star-studded Jamaica Tallawahs side who are keen to sneak into the top-four themselves at the expense of the Warriors.

GUY vs JAM Probable Playing 11 Today

GUY XI

Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shoaib Malik, Anthony Bramble, Nicholas Pooran (c&wk), Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Imran Tahir and Naveen ul Haq

JAM XI

Kirk McKenzie, Kennar Lewis (wk), Haider Ali, Rovman Powell (c), Shamarh Brooks, Carlos Brathwaite, Andre Russell, Migael Pretorius, Chris Green, Veerasammy Permaul and Imad Wasim

Match Details

GUY vs JAM, CPL 2021, Match 29

Date and Time: 13th September 2021, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts

Pitch Report

A good batting track beckons with both the pacers and spinners bound to get some help off the surface. The batsmen will look to attack the bowlers from the start, with the pitch likely to slow down as the game progresses. Given the turn that is on offer in the middle overs, wickets in hand will be key. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 160 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s GUY vs JAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nicholas Pooran: Nicholas Pooran came up with a brilliant fifty in the previous game, leading his side to a stunning win. He will be crucial in the middle overs for Guyana, making him a must-have in your GUY vs JAM Dream11 fantasy team.

Batsman

Shimron Hetmyer: Unlike Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer is struggling for runs in the top order. However, he has shown flashes of brilliance and is due for a big knock, making him a handy option for your Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Andre Russell: Andre Russell is one of the most explosive batsmen in the CPL, but has blown hot and cold this season. However, his all-round ability makes him a must-have in your GUY vs JAM Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Migael Pretorius: Migael Pretorius has been Jamaica's go-to bowler, both in death overs and in powerplay. Pretorius' ability to nail the yorkers makes him a valuable option for the game.

Top 3 best players to pick in GUY vs JAM Dream11 prediction team

Odean Smith (GUY) - 626 points

Migael Pretorius (JAM) - 517 points

Romario Shepherd (GUY) - 535 points

Important Stats for GUY vs JAM Dream11 prediction team

Kennar Lewis: 259 runs in 9 CPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 28.78

Migael Pretorius: 16 wickets in 9 CPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 21.12

Romario Shepherd: 15 wickets in 7 CPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 12.87

GUY vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Today (CPL 2021)

GUY vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Haider Ali, Rovman Powell, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Andre Russell, Imad Wasim, Odean Smith, Imran Tahir, Romario Shepherd and Migael Pretorius

Captain: Andre Russell. Vice-captain: Shimron Hetmyer

GUY vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Haider Ali, Kennar Lewis, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Andre Russell, Imad Wasim, Odean Smith, Imran Tahir, Naveen ul Haq and Migael Pretorius

Also Read

Captain: Chandrapaul Hemraj. Vice-captain: Andre Russell

Edited by Samya Majumdar