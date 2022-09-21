GUY vs JAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CPL 2022, Match 25

The 25th match of CPL 2022 will see the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) face Jamaica Tallawahs (JAM) at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday, September 15. Ahead of the much-awaited match, here's everything you need to know about the GUY vs JAM Dream11 prediction.

Jamaica Tallawahs have been decent in CPL 2022, winning four of their eight games so far. They are on course for a top-four finish with Mohammad Amir and Rovman Powell firing on all cylinders. They face a strong Guyana Amazon Warriors side who have not hit their strides just yet. The Warriors will bank on home conditions to come through, with a loss possibly leaving them out of the playoff race. With two valuable points up for grabs, an entertaining game beckons in Guyana.

GUY vs JAM Match Details, CPL 2022

The 25th match of CPL 2022 has the Guyana Amazon Warriors taking on the Jamaica Tallawahs at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GUY vs JAM, CPL 2022, Match 25

Date and Time: 22nd September 2022, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Live Streaming: Fancode

GUY vs JAM Pitch Report

A competitive pitch beckons in Guyana with the average first-innings total in the last three matches being 155. There is ample help available for the pacers, who have picked up 18 out of 28 wickets in the last three matches. Teams will prefer chasing upon winning the toss, with the ball coming on nicely under lights.

Last 3 matches

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 2

1st-innings score: 155

2nd-innings score: 156

GUY vs JAM Form Guide

Guyana Amazon Warriors: L-NR-L-W-L-L

Jamaica Tallawahs: W-W-L-W-L-L-W-L

GUY vs JAM probable playing 11s for today’s match

Guyana Amazon Warriors injury/team news

Heinrich Klaasen and Tabriaz Shamsi are not available for the Guyana Amazon Warriors, with Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Shakib Al Hasan likely to replace them

Guyana Amazon Warriors probable playing 11

Paul Stirling, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Jermaine Blackwood, Keemo Paul, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Junior Sinclair and Gudakesh Motie

Jamaica Tallawahs injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Jamaica Tallawahs probable playing 11

Brandon King, Amir Jangoo (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell (c), Raymon Reifer, Imad Wasim, Fabian Allen, Chris Green, Migael Pretorius, Nicholson Gordon and Mohammad Amir.

GUY vs JAM Dream11 match top picks, CPL 2022

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (5 Asia Cup matches, 152 runs, Average: 30.40)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is expected to bat at the top of the order for the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Gurbaz had a good Asia Cup campaign, scoring 152 runs at an average of 30.40. Given his knack for scoring quick runs at the top of the order, Gurbaz is one to watch out for in this game.

Top Batter Pick

Rovman Powell (8 matches, 219 runs, strike rate: 127.33)

Rovman Powell has been one of the top performers with the bat, scoring 219 runs in eight matches. He has a strike rate of 127.33, coming up with clutch knocks at times of need. Powell scored a 38-ball 44 in the reverse fixture against Guyana. With his form serving him well, Powell is a top pick in your GUY vs JAM Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shakib Al Hasan (101 T20I matches, 2045 runs, 122 wickets)

Shakib Al Hasan is set to make his CPL 2022 with the South African duo of Heinrich Klaasen and Tabraiz Shamsi not available. Shakib is an equally good batter and bowler with 2045 runs and 122 wickets to his name. He has prior experience in the CPL, holding him in good stead.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohammad Amir (8 matches, 13 wickets, Average: 12.15)

Mohammad Amir was the Player of the Match in the previous GUY vs JAM fixture, picking up three wickets. He has taken 13 wickets in eight matches at an economy rate of just 5.27. With the conditions suiting him, Amir should be a must-have in your GUY vs JAM Dream11 prediction team.

GUY vs JAM match captain and vice-captain choices

Rovman Powell

Rovman Powell has come up with clutch knocks in the tournament, scoring two fifties in eight matches. He has picked his match-ups perfectly, anchoring the innings in the middle overs. With Powell adding up as the sixth bowling option, he is a viable captaincy pick in your GUY vs JAM prediction team.

Shimron Hetmyer

While Powell has been Jamaica's middle-order savior, Shimron Hetmyer has played a similar role for Guyana. Hetmyer has scored 149 runs in five matches, striking at 127.35. He has a good record at the Providence Stadium, scoring 383 runs - his highest at a venue. With Hetmyer likely to take up the floater's role, he is a decent captaincy choice in GUY vs JAM prediction teams.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GUY vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Brandon King 222 runs in 8 matches Shimron Hetmyer 149 runs in 5 matches Odean Smith 15(6) in the previous match Imad Wasim 11 wickets in 8 matches Mohammad Amir 13 wickets in 8 matches

GUY vs JAM match expert tips for CPL 2022, Match 14

Jamaica's star pacer Mohammad Amir has been exceptional in the powerplay overs. On the contrary, Amir Jangoo has been iffy at the top of the order. Given his scratchy form and the tough test ahead of him, Jangoo can be avoided in your GUY vs JAM Dream11 prediction team.

GUY vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Today (CPL 2022)

GUY vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

GUY vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Rovman Powell (c)

All-rounders: Shakib Al Hasan (vc), Imad Wasim, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Migael Pretorius, Junior Sinclair

GUY vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

GUY vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Shimron Hetmyer (c), Shamarh Brooks (vc), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Shakib al Hasan, Imad Wasim, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Chris Green, Junior Sinclair

