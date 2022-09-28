GUY vs JAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for CPL 2022, Qualifier 2

The second Qualifier of CPL 2022 will see the Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) face Jamaica Tallawahs (JAM) at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Wednesday, September 28. Ahead of the much-awaited match, here's everything you need to know about the GUY vs JAM Dream11 prediction.

Despite coming up short against the Barbados Royals in Qualifier 1, the Guyana Amazon Warriors has been the in-form team in the last couple of weeks. They have won four out of their five matches in the Guyana leg with their spin attack coming up with the goods consistently. As for Jamaica Tallawahs, they put in a good bowling performance in their Eliminator win against Saint Lucia Kings. While their bowlers Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim have impressed, Brandon King has starred with the bat. With a place in the final up for grabs, a cracker of a contest beckons at the Providence Stadium.

GUY vs JAM Match Details, CPL 2022

Qualifier 2 of CPL 2022 has the Guyana Amazon Warriors taking on the Jamaica Tallawahs at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The game is set to take place at 4:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GUY vs JAM, CPL 2022, Qualifier 2

Date and Time: 29th September 2022, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Live Streaming: Fancode

GUY vs JAM Pitch Report

The average first innings total in Guyana this season reads 167. The previous two matches has seen spinners account for over 50% of the wickets with Jamaica deploying 15 overs of spin in their win over Saint Lucia Kings. Six out of the eight matches being won by the team batting first. Teams will prefer batting first with the pitch also likely to slow down as the match progresses.

Matches won by teams batting first at the venue: 6

Matches won by teams bowling first at the venue: 2

1st-innings score: 167

2nd-innings score: 140

GUY vs JAM Form Guide

Guyana Amazon Warriors: W-W-W-W-L

Jamaica Tallawahs: W-L-L-NR-W

GUY vs JAM probable playing 11s for today’s match

Guyana Amazon Warriors injury/team news

No changes are expected

Guyana Amazon Warriors probable playing 11

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Keemo Paul, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir, Junior Sinclair and Gudakesh Motie

Jamaica Tallawahs injury/team news

No changes are expected.

Jamaica Tallawahs probable playing 11

Brandon King, Kennar Lewis (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Rovman Powell (c), Raymon Reifer, Imad Wasim, Fabian Allen, Chris Green, Mohammad Nabi, Nicholson Gordon and Mohammad Amir.

GUY vs JAM Dream11 match top picks, CPL 2022

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (5 matches, 135 runs, strike-rate: 140.62)

Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been in decent form for the Guyana Amazon Warriors, scoring 135 runs in five matches. He has two fifties and a strike-rate of 140.62 to show for his efforts this season. Given his attacking prowess at the top of the order, he is a good pick for your GUY vs JAM Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Rovman Powell (10 matches, 230 runs, Average: 32.86)

Rovman Powell has been one of Jamaica's top batters with 230 runs at an average of 32.86 in CPL 2022. In one of the group stages fixtures between Jamaica and Guyana, Powell scored a 38-ball 44, leading his side to a win. With Powell capable of scoring quick runs in the middle-order, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Top All-rounder Pick

Shakib Al Hasan (5 matches, 89 runs, 8 wickets)

Shakib al Hasan has been a fine addition to the Guyana Amazon Warriors roster, scoring 89 runs and picking eight wickets. While his bowling exploits have stolen the show, Shakib is expected to bat in the top order and take on Jamaica's spin trio of Fabian Allen, Imad Wasim and Mohammad Nabi. Given the conditions as well, Shakib is a must-have in your GUY vs JAM Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohammad Amir (10 matches, 15 wickets, Average: 15.60)

Mohammad Amir is one of the top wicket-takers in CPL 2022, picking 15 wickets in 10 matches. He is averaging just 15.60 with an economy of 6.32 holding him in good stead. With Amir picking two wickets in his previous outing in CPL 2022, he should be a top pick for your GUY vs JAM Dream11 prediction team.

GUY vs JAM match captain and vice-captain choices

Brandon King

Brandon King's previous outing against Guyana Amazon Warriors saw him score a scintillating hundred albeit in a losing cause. He has 333 runs in ten matches with a strike-rate of 135.83 this season. With King boasting of a decent record in Guyana (334 runs at an average of 41.8), he is a viable captaincy option for your GUY vs JAM Dream11 prediction team.

Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer has scores of 37, 10, 23, 36 and 11 in the Guyana leg this season. While he has not been able to convert starts into big ones, he has a strike-rate of over 125 this season. With Hetmyer due a big knock, he is a good captain or vice-captain choice in your GUY vs JAM Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GUY vs JAM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Brandon King 333 runs in 10 matches Shimron Hetmyer 266 runs in 10 matches Imran Tahir 12 wickets in 10 matches Imad Wasim 14 wickets in 10 matches Mohammad Amir 15 wickets in 10 matches

GUY vs JAM match expert tips for CPL 2022, Qualifier 2

Shakib al Hasan is a good player of spin and is likely to bat in the top-order. Jamaica's bowling attack revolves around their spin trio of Chris Green, Mohammad Nabi and Imad Wasim. Given Shakib's experience and form with the ball (8 wickets in 5 matches), he should be a viable differential pick in your GUY vs JAM Dream11 prediction team.

GUY vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Today (CPL 2022)

GUY vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

GUY vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batter: Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope

Allrounder: Shakib al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim

Bowler: Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Gudakesh Motie

GUY vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

GUY vs JAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batter: Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer

Allrounder: Shakib al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim, Odean Smith

Bowler: Mohammad Amir, Imran Tahir, Gudakesh Motie

