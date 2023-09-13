GUY vs JAM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Caribbean Premier League 2023, Match 25

Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) will take on the Jamaica Tallawahs (JAM) in the 25th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday, 14th September. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the GUY vs JAM Dream11 prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) have been in brilliant form in this tournament. They have won five of their six matches, while one of their games have been abandoned due to rain. The Warriors are already through to the next round and they will look to maintain their momentum going ahead.

The Jamaica Tallwahs, on the other hand, have been inconsistent in the tournament. They have played seven matches in the tournament, winning two and losing four, while one of their games has been abandoned due to rain. Currently, the Tallawahs are at the second last spot in the points table and will desperately be looking for a win to keep themselves alive in the tournament.

GUY vs JAM Match Details

The 25th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2023 will be played on September 14 at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. The match will commence at 4:30 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GUY vs JAM, Match 25, Caribbean Premier League 2023

Date and Time: September 14, 2023, Thursday; 4.30 am IST

Venue: The Providence Stadium, Guyana.

GUY vs JAM Probable Playing XIs

GUY Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Guyana Amazon Warriors Probable Playing XI

Saim Ayub, Gudakesh Motie, Shai Hope, Azam Khan (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Dwaine Pretorius, J Alivin Sinclair, and Imran Tahir (c).

JAM Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Jamaica Tallawahs Probable Playing XI

Brandon King (c), A Jangoo, Jermaine Blackwood, Shamarh Brooks (c), Imad Wasim, Fabian Allen, Chris Green, Raymon Reifer, Mohammad Amir, K Pitman, and Salman Irshad.

GUY vs JAM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper - Shai Hope (Average Points - 60.6)

Shai Hope has been in good form with the bat in this tournament. He is coming into this game with a fifty behind his name in the last match. Hope will be a good choice from the wicket-keeper section.

Batter - Saim Ayub (Average Points - 65.8)

Saim Ayub has been in great touch with the bat. He is giving is team some good starts. Ayub might also deliver with the ball if the team requires it. So, Ayub will be the best batter pick for this match.

All-rounder - Imad Wasim (Average Points- 87.67)

Imad Wasim is a match-winning all-rounder. He can score some important runs in the lower middle-order, and also pick up valuable wickets in the powerplays. Wasim will be a must-pick for this match.

Bowler - Chris Green (Average Points - 53.33)

Chris Green has been in decent form with the ball. He can also deliver with the bat coming lower down the order. Green will be a good pick from the bowler's section for this match.

GUY vs JAM match captain and vice-captain choices

Imad Wasim

The Pakistani all-rounder is a match-winner with both of his trades. Choosing him as the captain or the vice-captain seems to be a very safe option for the fantasy contests of the match.

Romario Shepherd

The West Indian all-rounder is a very utility player. He can deliver for his team with both the bat and the ball. Selecting Shepherd as the captain or vice-captain might be a rewarding option for this game.

Five Must-Picks for GUY vs JAM, Match 25

Shai Hope

Saim Ayub

Romario Shepherd

Imad Wasim

Chris Green

GUY vs JAM Match Expert Tips

Having as many all-rounders as possible for the match will be the best option.

GUY vs JAM Dream11 Prediction, Match 25, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope

Batters: Brandon King, Saim Ayub

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Iman Wasim, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Gudakesh Motie, Chris Green, Salman Irshad

GUY vs JAM Dream11 Prediction, Match 25, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: Shai Hope

Batters: Brandon King, Saim Ayub

All-rounders: Dwaine Pretorius, Iman Wasim, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Gudakesh Motie, Chris Green, Salman Irshad