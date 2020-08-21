GUY vs JAM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CPL 2020 Match - August 22nd, 2020

The second CPL 2020 game on an action-packed Saturday sees the Jamaica Tallawahs taking on the Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

After a poor CPL 2019 campaign and some radical changes in the roster, the Jamaica Tallawahs have one win in two matches so far with Glenn Phillips and Mujeeb ur Rehman looking in great touch.

Despite boasting of perhaps the best T20 player in the world, aka Andre Russell, the Tallawahs are in for a stern test against a well-oiled unit in the form of the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Despite losing their first game to the Knight Riders, Guyana Amazon Warriors got the better of the patriots courtesy a Shimron Hetmyer special. They will be looking to sustain their newly found momentum against a solid Jamaica Tallawahs side that hasn't hit their strides yet.

With two of the best teams in the Caribbean Premier League facing off against one another, entertainment is a certainty in what promises to a thrilling encounter.

Squads to choose from

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Green, Kissoondath Magram, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Naveen Ul Haq, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmeade Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Jasdeep Singh

Jamaica Tallawahs

Andre Russell, Sandeep Lamichhane, Carlos Brathwaite, Rovman Powell, Glenn Phillips, Chadwick Walton, Oshane Thomas, Asif Ali, Fidel Edwards, Preston McSween, Jermaine Blackwood, Nicholas Kirton, Ramaal Lewis, Nkrumah Bonner, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan Persaud

Predicted Playing XIs

Guyana Amazon Warriors

Brandon King, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green (C), Keemo Paul, Imran Tahir, Romario Shepherd and Naveen-ul-Haq

Jamaica Tallawahs

Chadwick Walton, Glenn Phillips, Andre Russell, Jermaine Blackwood, Rovman Powell (C), Carlos Brathwaite, Asif Ali, Ramaal Lewis, Fidel Edwards, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman and Sandeep Lamichhane

Match Details

Match: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Jamaica Tallawahs

Date: 22nd August 2020, at 11:45 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

Pitch Report

Spin has been the way to go in the CPL so far with ample turn on offer for the spinners. The pacers have also enjoyed some success with the new ball, although batting is relatively easy in the powerplay overs.

Teams have preferred to chase on winning the toss and that could continue with weather not likely to play spoilsport on Saturday. 150 should be a competitive score at this venue with the ball skidding on to the bat under lights.

GUY vs JAM CPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

GUY vs JAM Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chadwick Walton, Asif Ali, Rovman Powell, Brandon King, Ross Taylor, Keemo Paul, Andre Russell, Imran Tahir, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Naveen-ul-Haq and Sandeep Lamichhane

Captain: Andre Russell, Vice-Captain: Imran Tahir

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chadwick Walton, Asif Ali, Rovman Powell, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Ross Taylor, Glenn Phillips, Andre Russell, Imran Tahir, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Chris Green and Sandeep Lamichhane

Captain: Rovman Powell, Vice-Captain: Ross Taylor