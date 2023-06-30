HAM vs GLA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 30, 2023

Hampshire (HAM) will lock horns against Glamorgan (GLA) in the 114th match of the English T20 Blast 2023. The Rose Bowl in Southampton will be hosting this HAM vs GLA clash on Friday, June 30.

Hampshire are coming off a win in their last game. Their bowlers struggled a bit to keep a check on the scoring rate as Essex posted 209 on the board. Hampshire’s batters then stepped up as they chased down the total with four wickets in hand.

Glamorgan, meanwhile, lost their previous encounter against Sussex. Sussex finished their innings on 182/6 after electing to bat first. The Glamorgan batters then faltered as they managed to score 162 in their 20 overs to lose the game by 20 runs.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the HAM vs GLA game.

HAM vs GLA Squad for Today's Match

Hampshire Squad

James Vince (c), Mason Crane, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Benny Howell, Tom Prest, Joe Weatherley, Chris Wood, Toby Albert, Scott Currie, Aneurin Donald, James Fuller, Ben McDermott, Josh Turner, Ross Whiteley

Glamorgan Squad

Kiran Carlson (c), Billy Root, Andy Gorvin, Tom Bevan, Sam Northeast, Ruaidhri Smith, Andrew Salter, Will Smale, Prem Sisodiya, Peter Hatzoglou, Jamie McIlroy, Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke, Timm van der Gugten

#3 Sam Northeast (GLA) – 7.5 credits

Glamorgan v Surrey CCC - Vitality Blast T20

Sam Northeast of Glamorgan looked good in their last game. He scored 44 off 30 balls at the top of the order and gave his side a solid start while chasing 183. He hit three fours and two sixes before departing in the 11th over.

Northeast is a vital cog in Glamorgan’s batting lineup. He has a prolific run scorer for Glamorgan in the domestic circuit and will look to step up against Hampshire in the upcoming HAM vs GLA clash.

#2 Ben McDermott (HAM) – 9 credits

Hampshire Hawks v Middlesex - Vitality Blast T20

Ben McDermott along with James Vince forms a solid opening pair for Hampshire in the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. The right-handed wicketkeeper batter will be hard to stop if he gets going against Glamorgan. He also plays spin well which will be crucial on Friday.

McDermott missed out in their last game against Essex as he scored 16 off 12 balls but will be raring to go against Glamorgan on Friday. He is a good pick as a captain in your Dream11 side for the HAM vs GLA game at The Rose Bowl in Southampton.

#1 James Vince (HAM) – 9 credits

Hampshire Hawks v Essex Eagles - Vitality Blast T20

James Vince is leading Hampshire from the front. The right-handed batter is the second-highest run-scorer in the Vitality T20 Blast 2023, with 567 runs in 12 games. He averages a hefty 70.88 with the bat and is striking at 163.40 in the tournament.

Vince was brilliant in their last outing against Essex. Chasing 210, Vince hit a 42-ball 86 at the top of the order, which included seven fours and three sixes. It helped them chase down the total. He is a must-pick in your Dream11 side for the HAM vs GLA contest on Friday.

